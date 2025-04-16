Share
Commentary

Video: Protesters Target Wrong Congresswoman's Event, Get Tased as MTG Watches and Audience Applauds

 By Samantha Chang  April 16, 2025 at 5:25am
Two protesters were tased, and three were arrested at a town hall hosted by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Chaos descended almost immediately after the event started Tuesday evening, as several protesters disrupted Greene’s town hall, according to CBS News.

“Within minutes of Greene entering the venue in Cobb County, Georgia, audience members began interrupting her and a handful of scattered disruptions continued through the night,” the outlet reported.

“About six people were removed from the event space by police officers, three of whom were arrested, the Acworth Police Department confirmed to CBS News.”

Videos posted on social media showed one unruly man ignoring police instructions to leave the venue peacefully. He was then tased after repeated resistance as the audience applauded.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that may offend some readers. 


Greene reacted hours later on X, saying protesters should voice their opposition at the voting booth instead of selfishly hijacking a public event.

“I’m not intimidated by the Democrats who tried to shut down my town hall tonight,” the congresswoman wrote. “I refused to tolerate their selfish attempts to disrupt an event that was for all of my constituents, not just the ones who could make the most noise.”

Were the police justified in tasing the irate man?

“This is the type of business that should be handled at the voting booth,” she underscored.

Predictably, some liberals whined about the incidents on X, insisting police used excessive force.

“Because nothing says ‘small government and free speech’ like electrocuting dissent in a public forum,” one X user fumed.

Related:
GOP HQ and Tesla Arson Suspect's ID Revealed - Sick Background Explains So Much

Another person reacted by saying forceful police intervention is sometimes necessary because Democrats “behave like rabid dogs when confronted with words that contradict their worldview.”

One leftist also howled, “This amount of force was completely unnecessary and unjustified.”

He was immediately shut down by another X commentor, who noted that police force is needed because Democrats “can’t understand” the concept of “law and order.”

As a reminder, the collective silence from left-wing hypocrites was deafening during the terrifying period when Black Lives Matter and antifa rioters burned down buildings and looted stores.

While Americans have the right to protest, that does not mean it’s OK to disrupt and shut down public forums, vandalize property, or loot businesses en masse.

For years, the public was helplessly forced to tolerate left-wing violence and extremism.

That reign of terror is over, and if that means a couple of unruly agitators get tased for hijacking a town hall, then so be it.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




