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Social media influencer Nick Fuentes, pictured in a 2024 file photo after being ejected from a Turning Point USA event in Detroit.
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Social media influencer Nick Fuentes, pictured in a 2024 file photo after being ejected from a Turning Point USA event in Detroit, went public Tuesday with a call to impeach President Donald Trump. (Dominic Gwinn / Getty Images)

Video: Racist Dem Nick Fuentes, Whom Media Called 'Right Winger,' Demands Trump Impeachment - It Was All a Lie

 By Johnathan Jones  May 6, 2026 at 8:20am
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For years, corporate media outlets have treated racist internet agitator Nick Fuentes like he was some kind of avatar for everyday conservatives.

They dragged his name into stories about Republicans, MAGA voters, and the broader right as though normal Americans heading to work every morning had anything in common with the man.

Now, Fuentes has finally said the quiet part out loud.

The self-described “groyper” leader openly declared this past week that he considers himself a “non-woke moderate Democrat,” and he didn’t stop there.

Fuentes also urged his followers to vote for Democrats this fall while demanding that President Donald Trump be impeached.

“We need to impeach the orange,” Fuentes said, before launching into childish insults about Trump’s weight and hands.

Anyone who has spent five minutes watching cable news already recognizes those talking points.

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The rhetoric sounded less like a conservative firebrand and more like a bitter MSNOW panelist, or like former network host Joy Reid.

At nearly the same time he was calling himself a Democrat, Fuentes urged supporters in Ohio to oppose Republican gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy — who won the party’s nomination on Tuesday — and back Democrat Amy Acton instead.


Why is this all so important? Because the establishment media spent years laughably insisting Fuentes represented some dangerous fracture within conservatism, and that he might overtake Trump.

Voters in the Midwest just proved them otherwise.

Indiana Republicans turned out and backed Trump-endorsed candidates in major races on Tuesday while rejecting establishment figures who refused to fight back against Democrats on redistricting.

The GOP base did not coalesce around Fuentes. Arguably, most conservatives wanted nothing to do with this guy long before his confession about being a Democrat.

That’s because most Americans on the right understood something the establishment media either missed or intentionally ignored.

A racist Jew-hater ranting online was never the spokesman for conservative families, churchgoers, blue-collar workers, veterans, or taxpayers.

Fuentes has built an empire around outrage, so this 27-year-old chaos agent does have some business acumen.

But that never made him a conservative — any more than screaming at strangers on the internet makes someone a political philosopher.

In any event, after years of hearing Republicans called Nazis and white supremacists, Americans are now watching the establishment media’s favorite supposed “right-wing extremist” openly identify as a Democrat.

That is an embarrassing development for the same press corps and Democrats who spent years using Fuentes as a weapon against decent, conservative Americans.

If anything, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for Fuentes to find a comfortable landing spot among leftist influencers who thrive on division and outrage politics — such as Hasan Piker.

At least conservatives are finally free of Fuentes, whose brand of hate fits right in among young Democrats.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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