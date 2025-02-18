Video: Raging Trump-Hater Mark Hamill's Pants Fell Down on Live TV - This Isn't a Joke

Embittered Hollywood has-been Mark Hamill was hilariously mocked on social media after getting caught with his pants down — literally — at a British film awards ceremony.

The shocking incident unfolded Sunday on live TV, when Hamill‘s pants fell down while he was on stage presenting a BAFTA award.

An insider who sat in the front row said the bizarre incident “horrified” the A-list celebrities who witnessed the awkward moment up close.

“Mark started speaking, then his suit trousers just dropped to his knees. It was like they were too big for him,” the source told the U.K. Sun.

“All the big stars, such as Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody, would have seen it from their angle. Most guests looked horrified but said nothing.”

The insider added: “They were turning to each other wide-eyed as if to say, ‘Did that just happen?’”

So if anyone is wondering how Cuck Mark Hamill is doing well he was just on TV with his pants falling down pic.twitter.com/eNGGh5WS2g — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) February 18, 2025

It’s somehow fitting that a left-wing Hollywood weirdo upstaged an awards ceremony by shamelessly flashing the world.

“Mark and his disappearing trousers were the talk of the awards dinner later on,” the insider told the Sun. “People couldn’t work out how they just fell down when they had been perfectly fine earlier when he walked out on to the stage.”

“He might need to get a better belt for next year though,” the witness advised.

Normally, when something embarrassing like this happens, people express compassion because awkward moments happen to everyone.

But with Mark Hamill, it’s hard to extend any grace to a vitriolic demagogue who has made hating on President Donald Trump — as well as half the country — the focus of his prosaic post-Hollywood existence.

After rocketing to fame in 1977 for starring in “Star Wars,” Hamill’s acting career petered out.

His only claim to fame in recent years has been trashing Trump and the scores of Americans who voted for him.

Accordingly, it’s no surprise Hamill was lampooned on social media for his pants-dropping debacle.

One X user wrote: “Why do we pay attention to a one hit wonder actor not relevant for nearly 40 years. He looks inebriated or neurologically impaired.”

Why do we pay attention to a one hit wonder actor not relevant for nearly 40 years.

He looks inebriated or neurologically impaired. — Tell It Now (@Tell_it_Now) February 18, 2025

Two of these Mark – it will help pic.twitter.com/DZKjeU6fqr — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) February 18, 2025

As one X user noted, Hamill’s humiliating incident “basically sums up the current credibility and dignity found in most of the entertainment industry.”

This basically sums up the current credibility and dignity found in most of the entertainment industry. — J Ellis (@JEllisMO77) February 18, 2025

By now, the entertainment industry has been outed as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

For decades, Hollywood has used movies, TV shows, and other vehicles to brainwash the public — especially our youth — with toxic left-wing narratives that are anti-family, anti-Christian, anti-truth, and anti-social.

Given this backdrop, Mark Hamill’s pants falling down on live TV seems oddly symbolic.

