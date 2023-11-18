Video: Rapper Lil' Pump Starts Pro-Trump Chant During Performance Filled with College Students

If you’re over the age of 22 — and I’d hope that’d be the cut-off, but arrested development is a common trait among American youth — you probably haven’t heard of Lil’ Pump. If you have, you’re probably not a huge fan of his oeuvre.

Mr. Pump is part of a subgenre known as “mumble rap” because its practitioners deliver their rhymes in a … well, do the math. Suffice it to say, we’re not talking Verdi or Miles Davis here.

However, if you’re in that youth age bracket, well, you’re allowed to like that sort of thing. Heck, my cohorts gave the world far worse. (See: Bizkit, Limp; 182, Blink.) Thus, you’d be expecting his crowds to be waving LGBT flags with the new transgender-friendly design. You know, this one:

Instead, Mr. Pump’s audience at the University of Arizona in the liberal enclave of Tucson this week had a message echoed in a chant led by the rapper himself: “We want Trump!”

Rapper Lil Pump leads “We want Trump” chant at the University of Arizona last night. ALL Arizonans are tired of the destructive Dems. #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/rFEyqNuElo — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 17, 2023

“ALL Arizonans are tired of the destructive Dems,” said 2022 Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in a social media post that included the viral video.

The show of support from an unlikely demographic in a swing state at an institute of higher learning is quite the surprise.

Pump’s endorsement of Trump isn’t exactly a new thing; in an expletive-filled Instagram video from 2020, he took issue with Biden’s tax policies and endorsed the then-incumbent.

“All I gotta say is Trump 2020, b****,” Pump said in the video.

“F***, I look like paying an extra 33 in tax for Biden, b****-a** n****,” the rapper said in a short 12-second clip he put on social media. “F*** Sleepy Joe, n****! Trump 2020, b****!”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

LMAO LIL PUMP JUST ENDORSED TRUMP pic.twitter.com/SNnjzLmBqq — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) October 26, 2020

The video got deleted and, for reasons you can probably guess at, wasn’t used by the Trump campaign in the closing weeks of the 2020 election to boost their candidate’s profile.

However, as TMZ reported, Pump recently got a shout-out at a Trump rally in Hialeah, Florida from the presidential candidate, singling the MAGA-attired “Gucci Gang” rapper out of the crowd of 5,200.

However, while Lil’ Pump chanting his support isn’t an outlier or a sign of shifting support, an entire crowd of youngsters going along with him is — and the numbers seem to support that this isn’t an isolated phenomenon.

According to Axios, a swing-state poll by The New York Times and Siena College found that “Trump and Biden are effectively tied among voters under 30 — a large shift from 2020.”

The same poll found that, were the election held today, “former President Donald Trump would easily beat President Joe Biden with over 300 electoral votes.”

Part of that is a shift in young voters, who are starting to see that Biden has come through with nothing he promised them — most importantly his illegal scheme to try and eliminate federal college debt — while saddling them with even more debt, fewer job opportunities and more dubious overseas conflicts.

Thus, the Times/Siena poll is hardly an outlier, at least as far as a priori sentiment is concerned. Considering that, without the young vote, Biden is toast, videos like this — along with the hard polling numbers that indicate this isn’t just a pro-Trump artist drawing pro-Trump young people — should have Democrats in a tizzy, as they ought to be. This is called reaping what you sow.

