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President Donald Trump walks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 20, 2026, for his Mar-a-Lago residence, where he will spend the weekend.
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President Donald Trump walks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 20, 2026, for his Mar-a-Lago residence, where he will spend the weekend. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Video: Remember How Biden Used Easter to Celebrate Transgenderism? Well, Here's How Trump's WH Celebrated Easter This Year

 By C. Douglas Golden  April 13, 2026 at 5:36am
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What a difference a few years makes.

Back in 2024, the White House — along with other Democrats — seemed to place more emphasis on the fact that Easter Sunday fell on Transgender Day of Visibility.

Sure, this was just a coincidence, President Joe Biden said. However, people couldn’t help but notice that the “devout Catholic” Biden was using the holiest day on the Christian calendar to celebrate the LGBT agenda:

Donald Trump’s campaign, then facing Biden in the presidential election (until Biden’s eventual withdrawal), described it as “appalling and insulting,” calling on “Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology” to Christians for the conflation of the two:

Biden refused, and we got Trans Day of Visibility on Easter — which, of course, was very important, since there clearly wasn’t enough visibility already:

Well, there’s a new administration in the White House — and as proof that we really are unburdened by what has been, it turns out that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among others, made sure everyone knew what the reason for the holiday was.

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“We were all created, every single one of us, before the beginning of time, by the hands of the God of the universe, an all-powerful God, who loved us and created us for the purpose of living with Him in eternity,” Rubio’s voice-over in the video said.

“But then sin entered the world and separated us from our Creator. And so God took on the form of a man, and came down and lived among us, and He suffered like men, and He died like a man,” Rubio continued.

“But on the third day, He rose, unlike any mortal man.”

This is the reason for the holiday. Not egg hunts, and certainly not Trans Days of Visibility:

When was the last time you saw a White House put out an Easter video like this one? Never. The answer is never because it’s never been done like this before. There has simply never been a modern White House as dedicated to the message of the gospel as Donald Trump’s White House is.

And if there’s another message here, it’s this: Elections have consequences.

Because, remember, it wasn’t just Joe Biden who was parroting this Trans Day of Visibility nonsense more than they were touting Easter two years ago. In fact, there were plenty of 2028 frontrunners doing the same thing:

Beliefs matter. Values matter. Christ matters.

If you don’t believe me, believe the difference two Easter Sundays two years apart make in Washington, D.C.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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