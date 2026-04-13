Video: Remember How Biden Used Easter to Celebrate Transgenderism? Well, Here's How Trump's WH Celebrated Easter This Year

What a difference a few years makes.

Back in 2024, the White House — along with other Democrats — seemed to place more emphasis on the fact that Easter Sunday fell on Transgender Day of Visibility.

Sure, this was just a coincidence, President Joe Biden said. However, people couldn’t help but notice that the “devout Catholic” Biden was using the holiest day on the Christian calendar to celebrate the LGBT agenda:

I have as low an opinion of Biden as you can possibly have and yet this is so outrageously evil that I had to check to make sure it was real. It is. Our “catholic” president has chosen the highest holiday on the Christian calendar to celebrate transgenderism. This man is a demon. https://t.co/kPFMJU0IRa — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 30, 2024

Donald Trump’s campaign, then facing Biden in the presidential election (until Biden’s eventual withdrawal), described it as “appalling and insulting,” calling on “Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology” to Christians for the conflation of the two:

Trump’s statement on Biden’s Blasphemous Declaration of Trans Visibility Day on Easter Sunday. pic.twitter.com/WPjv5YDxrh — TaraBull (@TaraBull) March 31, 2024

Biden refused, and we got Trans Day of Visibility on Easter — which, of course, was very important, since there clearly wasn’t enough visibility already:

Biden declared Easter Sunday to be “trans visibility day” because apparently they’re invisible the rest of the year pic.twitter.com/meSIadaZfE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 30, 2024

Well, there’s a new administration in the White House — and as proof that we really are unburdened by what has been, it turns out that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among others, made sure everyone knew what the reason for the holiday was.

“We were all created, every single one of us, before the beginning of time, by the hands of the God of the universe, an all-powerful God, who loved us and created us for the purpose of living with Him in eternity,” Rubio’s voice-over in the video said.

“But then sin entered the world and separated us from our Creator. And so God took on the form of a man, and came down and lived among us, and He suffered like men, and He died like a man,” Rubio continued.

“But on the third day, He rose, unlike any mortal man.”

This is the reason for the holiday. Not egg hunts, and certainly not Trans Days of Visibility:

He is Risen. pic.twitter.com/Dcop5hOFk1 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 5, 2026

When was the last time you saw a White House put out an Easter video like this one? Never. The answer is never because it’s never been done like this before. There has simply never been a modern White House as dedicated to the message of the gospel as Donald Trump’s White House is.

And if there’s another message here, it’s this: Elections have consequences.

2 years ago we had an administration celebrating Trans Day of Visibility. Today, the federal government is posting authentic Easter content about the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Don’t ever tell me elections and voting don’t matter. pic.twitter.com/mHtFynk8Az — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) April 5, 2026

Because, remember, it wasn’t just Joe Biden who was parroting this Trans Day of Visibility nonsense more than they were touting Easter two years ago. In fact, there were plenty of 2028 frontrunners doing the same thing:

BREAKING: CA Governor Gavin Newsom just released a touching Easter message. Just kidding. It’s for Trans Day Of Visibility. pic.twitter.com/maKOi0OXGb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 31, 2024

Democrat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted a video declaring her support for “Trans Day of Visibility.” Here’s what she supports:

-Men invading women’s sports

-Men invading women’s restrooms

-Putting p*rn books in libraries for kids

-The g*nital mutilation of children

-LGBTQ… pic.twitter.com/h95eukQosO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 31, 2026

Beliefs matter. Values matter. Christ matters.

If you don’t believe me, believe the difference two Easter Sundays two years apart make in Washington, D.C.

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