Video: Rep. Maxine Waters Sparks Outrage by Telling Homeless People to 'Go Home'

 By Jack Davis  March 31, 2022 at 8:12am
Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California recently told homeless people seeking housing to “go home.”

As chronicled by the Los Angeles Times, what began last Friday as an event by a not-for-profit agency to help homeless people in L.A. find emergency housing ended up as a contentious mass of angry men and women after a social media rumor promised vouchers, known as Section 8 vouchers, for permanent, subsidized housing.

Waters waded into the mass, mask pulled down under her chin, and told the angry crowd, “I want everybody to go home.”

That drew an immediate response from those gathered around her.

“We don’t got no home. That’s why we’re here. What home we gonna go to?” one person yelled at Waters.

Medical Student Says She Purposely Botched Procedure Because Patient Questioned Her Pronoun Pin

After trying to smile at the crowd for a minute, Waters then told them, “Nothing is going to happen here today. Nothing is going to happen anymore today.”

Water then said she would contact the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, implying that would make everything right.

One speaker then sought to pin blame on Waters, saying her staff had denied a meeting with homeless advocates.

Waters responded in anger.

“Excuse me, there’s nobody in Washington who works for their people any f****** harder than I do. I don’t want to hear this. No, no, no,” she said.

Chaos on the Left: Maxine Waters Says Fellow Democrats 'Don't Care About Blacks'

When Waters was asked to work with the housing advocate, she replied that she was doing her job.

“That’s what I do every day. The money that you got thus far came from me in Washington, D.C.,” she said, adding, “I will continue to work. I will get the information out to you.”

As she spoke, one voice in the crowd scoffed at her claim by saying, “I still live on the d*** streets.”

In a follow-up call, Waters said the incident was “a bunch of rumors” and requested the Los Angeles Times not publish the story.

“You’ll hurt yourself and the community trying to put this together without background,” she said. “I don’t want you to start trying to write it. You won’t understand it.”

Blanca Jimenez, Waters’s district director, later shared a TV report that was positive about the congresswoman’s appearance at the Friday event.

“Someone shared this photo with the office,” Jimenez said. “Isn’t she brave?”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
