As vaccine mandates begin to take effect in companies across the country, some employees are choosing to give up their positions instead of compromising their beliefs. One such group of employees in Seattle used their newfound time to give back to their community in a new way.

All city employees in Seattle were required to upload proof of vaccination by Monday in order to keep their jobs, The Seattle Times reported. That included police officers and firefighters, among many others.

According to Post Millenial reporter Katie Daviscourt on Twitter, a group of firefighters and police officers was fired for their refusal to comply with the vaccine mandate. The very next day, they began serving food to the homeless on the streets of Seattle.

NOW: Seattle firefighters and Seattle police officers that were fired for not complying with the vaccine mandate are out feeding the homeless. pic.twitter.com/33S42hg9Aa — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 19, 2021

This flies directly in the face of the left’s narrative that people who do not want to be vaccinated somehow lack compassion for others. Even after these people had their jobs unjustly taken from them, they took the time to care for the less fortunate.

After this service, the group continued on to Seattle City Hall to turn in their boots, according to Daviscourt.

Seattle PD and Seattle Fire walking up the stairs of Seattle City Hall to turn in their boots. These a excellent officers and firefighters with years of service that truly can’t be replaced. pic.twitter.com/OmfrMhCNpc — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 19, 2021

In addition to the videos, Daviscourt captured some powerful pictures of the public servants, who she said were irreplaceable.

The city lost heroes today. pic.twitter.com/RDUUFm5CKy — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 19, 2021

No matter where one falls on the political spectrum, these images should be saddening to see. These are people who clearly care about their jobs and the community, and their loss will be felt by anyone whose lives they touched.

Unfortunately, leftists have treated any employee who does not get vaccinated as expendable. Instead of looking at these people as human beings who are losing their jobs because of their moral convictions, the left has urged us to treat them as threats to public health.

It is both ironic and tragic that the Democratic Party, which preaches compassion and care for others, has dehumanized an entire subsection of people because of their personal medical decisions.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, did not seem to have any concern for these people on Monday morning. Instead, she bragged about the city’s 99 percent compliance rate as the vaccine deadline drew near, the Times reported.

The outlet noted 94 percent of city employees had been vaccinated, while 5 percent had filed paperwork asking for an exemption. The remaining 1 percent was compromised of about 150 people who felt abandoned by the city.

“If people make the choice that they don’t want to keep their jobs because they don’t want to be vaccinated, they will have that choice,” Durkan said. “I hope they don’t make it.”

This ignores the fact that the choice should not be between getting a vaccine or losing a job. That is a false dilemma manufactured by the unconstitutional mandates.

There should be an easy third option, which is to remain unvaccinated and keep your job. That choice has been snatched away by bureaucrats who want to make tyrannical medical decisions for every American.

As these videos show, the 1 percent of Seattle employees resisting the mandate is not just a number. They are real people who care deeply about their community, and they do not deserve to be ignored or forgotten.

