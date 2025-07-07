Video: Reported Trans-Antifa-Satanist Allegedly Goes on Rampage with Knife, Attacks Child

Police took a transgender suspect into custody Friday after he was accused of hitting someone with a stick, cutting a person with a knife, assaulting a passerby, and striking a child in Portland, Oregon.

The suspect “was so violent they had to be sedated,” KATU-TV reported.

Journalist Andy Ngo, who is known for covering antifa and protesters, wrote about the incident on his website “NgoComment,” and said police confirmed that the suspect is a male identified as Trever Osterhout, but he was dressed as a woman.

An acquaintance of Osterhout’s, Jenniffer Dieringer, quoted him as saying: “I’m going to go to prison for killing somebody.”

After the attacks, Dieringer said police showed up and were taunted by Osterhout. He was then warned not to approach the officers.

He later blocked traffic on the street, forcing a driver to stop in the middle of the road. When a passenger got out to ask what was going on, Dieringer said Osterhout “instantly punches him in the face and hits him with a staff.”

The TV station reported that a child was punched and another victim was stabbed during the rampage, but details on those attacks were not released.

After being hit with a stun gun, police said Osterhout was treated at a nearby hospital, and then booked on felony and misdemeanor assault charges.

Ngo dug deeper into the suspect’s identity and reported that he was booked as a “Jane Doe” female, and added he appears to be a member of the violent far-left group antifa.

In addition, Osterhout — who, Ngo said, is a 42-year-old satanist and LGBT activist — “has a history of alleged domestic violence,” according to Ngo. He now goes by the name “Trish Elizabeth Osterhout.”

Ngo found what he said was the suspect’s Facebook page, which showed him displaying Antifa and occult symbols like pentagrams.

His name is Trever Eugene Osterhout. And he’s been charged with felony assault. Read: https://t.co/hb2NHltyoJ pic.twitter.com/xYRqiPHkOj — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 6, 2025

It’s troubling how often satanists are embraced by the left, and how they usually express similar views.

NBC News ran an article last year, painting a satanist group as rebellious, and claiming their actions were a consequence of conservatives wanting religion and the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

“The [Satanic] Temple believes in reason, empathy and the pursuit of knowledge, its website FAQ helpfully explains. And it doesn’t worship Satan,” the story read, as if this group’s word is to be trusted. “‘Satan is a symbol of the Eternal Rebel in opposition to arbitrary authority,’ [the group] states.”

Another article from late last year about the same organization, published by the U.K.’s Guardian, declared in its headline: “The Satanic Temple is taking on the Christian right. It’s fun to watch.”

Left-leaning Hollywood — and the music industry — love satanic imagery and storylines, too. There was anti-Trump actor Jack Black making a “Christmas” movie about a child accidentally summoning Satan, and Lady Gaga put on a concert that involved “satanic ritual” elements.

Cosmopolitan magazine got into the mix in 2023, promoting a satanic abortion ritual. And lest we forget, popular director Jordan Peele’s upcoming movie is called “HIM” — the trailer for which depicts a football star getting wrapped up in a dark world riddled with demonic imagery.

It begs the question: How many conservatives cling to this sort of evil? Do satanists and sorcerers cast spells against leaders like Joe Biden or Kamala Harris? Because they’ve reportedly done it to President Donald Trump, according to the BBC. Self-described witches have even claimed the spells won’t work on the president, a local ABC affiliate reported.

This is craziness.

A report from last year by MSNBC highlighted Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama after he called out Democratic leadership for being driven by a “cult” mentality and said they refuse to stand up for God when it counts.

He added that the country has never had to “overcome a cult like we’re dealing with right now,” and said it’s being pushed onto the public.

There is a regrettable theme among Democrats and liberal groups that claims society doesn’t have to worship God. Instead, it can worship at the altar of radical talking points while embracing evil things like the devil and witchcraft.

Osterhout’s (alleged) actions are just the symptom of a greater disease. And Americans need to keep calling this out for what it is. Pure evil.

