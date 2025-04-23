Video: Reporters Forced to Watch in Silence as Tim Pool Exposes Them as Frauds During His First Ever WH Presser Question

For those of you wondering why there needed to be a new media seat in the White House press briefing room, leave it to podcaster Tim Pool to elucidate with his first ever question at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with one of the legacy media’s biggest outrages at the second Donald Trump administration, one of the many changes the press office has made is to include a spot for a “new media” representative during media briefings — “a catchall category that the administration said would include podcasters, social media influencers and other creators of ‘news-related content,'” The New York Times reported in January, a move which they said was part of a series of changes that would upend what it called the “delicate journalistic ecosystem of the White House’s James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.”

And, just to put a finer point on it, here were some of the “new media” participants as per the Times; open and proud liberals didn’t have their sympathies noted, while others were listed as being from “right-wing media,” “right-wing podcast[s]” or “right-wing video platform[s].”

“New Media” briefing room seat thus far, per NYT. pic.twitter.com/ktpUNecKEN — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 16, 2025

Tell us how you really feel, Gray Lady.

Anyhow, it was time for podcaster Tim Pool to take his place in the new media seat, and he spent his time making an impression — and demonstrating why the seat was so necessary.

PRESS BRIEFING: @Timcast in the New Media Seat at the White House Press Briefing this afternoon pic.twitter.com/KzJg5SfenE — MONICA PAIGE✰TPUSA (@MonicaPaigeTV) April 22, 2025

“Many of the news organization that are represented in this room have marched in lock step on false narratives, such as the ‘very fine people’ hoax, the Covington smear, and now what’s being called the ‘Maryland man’ hoax — where an MS-13 gang member, adjudicated by two different judges, I believe, is just simply being referred to as a ‘Maryland man’ over and over again,” Pool began when called upon by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“In an effort from the White House to expand access to new companies, you’ve created this ‘new media’ seat. So I’m wondering if you can comment on — following this expansion, you’ve had numerous outlets disparage the companies that you’ve had sit here, as well as the reporters” featured, he added.

“I’m wondering if you can comment on that unprofessional behavior, as well as elaborate on if there’s any plans to expand access to new companies.”

🚨 JUST IN: TIM POOL asks the first question at today’s WH press briefing. He called out the entire media room and I bet they were seething. 😂 “Many of the news organization represented in this room have marched in lock step on false narratives, such as the ‘very fine people’… pic.twitter.com/OF9HlprRgN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 22, 2025

Ouch. Oh, to have been in the room, sensing the hatred all those establishment media reporters felt as Pool exposed them repeatedly.

Leavitt, barely suppressing a smile, said, “We certainly welcome diverse viewpoints,” which was part of the reason behind the fact “there’s many new faces in this room.”

“We welcome unbiased journalists who really care about the truth and the facts and accuracy,” she continued, noting how the “Maryland father” story — the Kilmar Abrego Garcia deportation, where a man with a history of gang affiliation and brushes with the law that was in the country illegally was sent back to his home country — had been distorted beyond belief. (Abrego Garcia is a “Maryland father” in the same way that Che Guevara was an “Argentine physician” — technically true, but wholly extraneous.)

So, what was the takeaway from legacy media? The fact Tim Pool likes beanies, obviously:

Tim Pool is your New Media seat holder today. Asks about unprofessional behavior by the media. While wearing a beanie in the White House. pic.twitter.com/fysyR0yBGL — Nick Penzenstadler (@npenzenstadler) April 22, 2025

They can laugh all they want, but these are institutions that have won awards for hoax Trump-Russia collusion stories, dismissed the lab leak theory of COVID as a sub-Oliver Stone conspiracy theory, told us that Joe Biden was just fine to occupy the White House for another four years, still cling to the “very fine people” Charlottesville lie eight years on, and have otherwise beclouded themselves so thoroughly that Americans of all stripes view our legacy media as a decadent propaganda organ of the establishment.

But they don’t wear beanies. There’s always that.

Surely you trust them now, right?

