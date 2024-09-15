Share
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sits on the bench before Game Two of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on May 24, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sits on the bench before Game Two of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on May 24, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (David Berding / Getty Images)

Video Reveals Anti-Trump Mark Cuban Promised to Vote For Trump if Dems Ever Went This Far: Now They Have

 By Michael Austin  September 15, 2024 at 6:00am
Billionaire “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban isn’t coy about sharing his disdain for former President Donald Trump.

This disdain has manifested itself in the form of support for Trump’s opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, in equal measure ever since the Democrats forced out their mentally deteriorating incumbent.

But, as it turns out, Cuban wasn’t always so gung-ho about voting Democrat.

In fact, a resurfaced video of the billionaire reveals that he once threatened to vote for Trump if the party ever went far-left enough to tap Sen. Elizabeth Warren as its vice presidential nominee.

Well, the Democrat party went even further to the left this year when it chose to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat ranked as the most liberal senator — more liberal than Sen. Warren even — during her tenure in Congress.

Cuban made the comment in 2016 during an appearance on Fox Business.

A resurfaced video of the interview shared to X by the account @mazemoore on Sunday now has well over 3 million views.

Will Kamala Harris win the 2024 election?

“If Hillary Clinton decides Elizabeth Warren is the one for her on the VP ticket…” the Fox Business host began before Cuban cut him off.

“…then there’s a good chance I vote for Donald Trump,” Cuban said.

At the time, Cuban agreed that nominating a candidate with Warren’s anti-business — bordering on socialist — views would be a step too far for the party.

“We need to be more center. Elizabeth Warren has accomplished a lot in her life, but taking it that far left would be a huge mistake,” Cuban continued.

Many of Warren’s most radical views are related to economic policy.

Billionaire businessmen are well aware of the high taxes on businesses that Warren is in favor of end up hurting consumers and lower-level employees of those businesses far more than the far-left would like to admit.

Yet, despite knowing better, Cuban now supports a candidate for president that has been historically to the left of Warren on all issues, including economics.

Sure, as of right now, Harris is attempting to moderate her policy stances just as Trump is.

That’s what all candidates do during the general election in a bid to win over swing voters.

But let’s not forget, that the 2020 Biden-Harris ticket ran on centrism. For many, they represented a return to normalcy.

After entering office, however, the Biden-Harris administration became the most progressive and far-left presidential administration in U.S. history.

Do businessmen like Cuban really want more of that? Apparently he does. But why have his values changed so drastically since 2016?

The answer to that question is three simple words: Trump Derangement Syndrome.

In other words, Cuban knows better.

But as much as he cares for his employees and the American people in general who will suffer under the nonsense economic policies of a Harris-led administration, he hates Trump that much more.

Michael Austin
Manager of Publishing Operations
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as an intern. Michael was then hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Manager of Publishing Operations. His current role involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Manager of Publishing Operations.His current role involves managing the editorial team and editorial operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment, Biblical Worldview




