Video: Safari Gets Unexpected Guest When Cheetah Hops into Jeep

By Tim Pearce
March 29, 2018 at 5:59pm

Two tourists on safari in Africa were joined by a couple of cheetahs that jumped in their jeep and sniffed around for around ten minutes before leaving.

Britton Hayes and his uncle were traveling through the Serengeti, a national park in Tanzania, when a trio of cheetahs spotted their vehicles.

Curious, two of the large cats jumped on the jeep.

One decided to hop on the hood and the other through a back-passenger window.

“We started to notice the cheetahs became curious of the vehicle,” Hayes told Washington’s KOMO News.

“But it was too late to drive quickly away or anything like that because you don’t want to startle the animals, because that’s when things usually go wrong.”

He added:

“One of the cheetahs hopped onto the hood and was sniffing around, so we were all focused on the cheetah on the hood that was looking around.

“While we were all watching the cheetah in the front, one of the brothers had flanked around the back and hopped in back of the vehicle to try and sniff us and make sure that we weren’t a threat.

“Honestly, it was probably one of the scariest moments of my life while it was happening.

“I felt like I had to clear my mind of any thoughts because from everything you’re told about predators like that, they can sense fear and any sort of discomfort you’re feeling and they’ll react accordingly,” Hayes said.

“Alex (my guide) kept me calm and made sure I never made eye contact nor startled the cheetah.”

The cats hung around sniffing the jeep and chewing on seats and seatbelts before getting bored and running off to eat a gazelle.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Print

