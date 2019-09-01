Video: San Fran Woman Furious After Liberal Judge Frees Homeless Maniac Who Attacked Her

Ah, San Francisco: America’s Petri dish for leftist policies. The city’s Democratic government has done little to inspire the confidence of its residents, and unfortunately, there’s another story rife with liberal fingerprints coming out of the City by the Bay.

San Francisco has dealt with a massive homelessness problem for years, and one resident is dealing with a peripheral effect of that problem in a particularly terrifying way.

Paneez Kosarian was attacked by a homeless man outside the lobby of her condo on Aug. 11, according to KRON-TV.

Being assaulted by a crazy, possibly drug-addled man is enough to be outraged about, but Kosarian became even more appalled when she learned that the man had been released from custody, as KPIX-TV reported.

After the incident, Kosarian told the media that her alleged attacker, 25-year-old Austin James Vincent, said he was trying to save her life and offered to kill the lady at the building’s front desk in order to seal her trust.

Kosarian said he also told her that he was the last remaining human in a world populated by robots.

If her recollection seems hard to believe, it all makes sense with one look at Vincent’s mugshot.

Austin James Vincent, 25, arrested by @SFPD on suspicion of att.robbery, false imprisonment & battery in attack on @paneezkosarian outside her Beale St. condo that was caught on video (see thread) pic.twitter.com/MRun1co1wW — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) August 14, 2019

Kosarian made her voice heard on Twitter, letting the world know exactly what kind of menace the liberal court let back onto the streets.

Oh, sorry. Alleged menace.

@GavinNewsom Please watch this video of me getting attacked at my front door less than 72-hrs ago. The man who attacked me was released this morning because the judge, Christine Van Aken believes that this man is not a danger to our community. PLEASE SAVE OUR CITY!! #savesf pic.twitter.com/XGzmtSLQpP — Paneez Kosarian (@paneezkosarian) August 15, 2019

“@GavinNewsom Please watch this video of me getting attacked at my front door less than 72-hrs ago. The man who attacked me was released this morning because the judge, Christine Van Aken believes that this man is not a danger to our community. PLEASE SAVE OUR CITY!!” Kosarian wrote.

The entire story is just crawling with liberal influence, most notably the left-leaning tendencies of the soft-on-crime judge that let this man walk.

Judge Christine Van Aken began her prominent legal career clerking for center-left Justice David Souter on the U.S. Supreme Court before eventually becoming a Deputy City Attorney in San Francisco.

This position allowed her to represent the city in its opposition to Proposition 8, the ballot measure seeking to outlaw same-sex marriage in California. More recently, Van Aken argued San Francisco’s case against President Donald Trump’s attempt to cut federal funding to sanctuary cities.

I think it’s fair to say that Van Aken leans at least a little left of center.

After being appointed to the San Francisco Superior Court, she has been given the opportunity to add to her mountain of liberal credentials. She just checked the “soft on crime” box with this decision.

Going against the advice of prosecutors, she let Vincent, who has no known address, walk without electronic monitoring. It’s clear that this man needs some serious help, and letting him go doesn’t help him or anyone else.

Gambling that he will voluntarily show up for his court date places an unnecessary risk on San Francisco, which doesn’t need any more help being a liberal hellhole.

Nevertheless, Christine Van Aken seems intent on keeping it one.

