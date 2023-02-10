Video: Scrambling Bill Gates Insists He's 'Not Part of the Problem' After Being Confronted on Private Jet Hypocrisy

As much as globalist billionaires like to lecture us all about the manufactured climate-change crisis, they sure seem unwilling to sacrifice their own luxuries and privileges because of it. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is one of the prime examples of that “Do as I say, not as I do” mentality.

It’s rare when any citizen has a chance to question Gates directly about his double standard. But on Feb. 3, a BBC reporter did just that.

Gates had the audacity to basically claim he has purchased indulgences for his lavish private jet lifestyle with all the money he throws at climate-change schemes.

BBC journalist Amol Rajan joined Gates in Kenya to conduct the interview. On Wednesday, Twitter user The Patriot shared a video clip of a telling exchange from the discussion.

A BBC reporter asked Bill Gates directly why his climate activism should be taken seriously, as he continues to fly private all over the world. Gates tried to assure the reporter that, despite his private jet usage, he is not part of the problem, He's part of the solution.



Rajan asked, “What do you say to the charge, that if you are a climate-change campaigner, but you also travel around the world in a private jet, you’re a hypocrite?”

Gates responded, “Well, I, I buy the gold standard of funding Climeworks to do direct air capture, that far exceeds my family’s carbon footprint. And I spend billions of dollars on climate innovation. So, you know, should I stay at home and not come to Kenya and learn about farming and malaria. Anyway, I mean, I’m comfortable with the idea that not only am I not part of the problem, by paying for the offsets, but also through the billions my Breakthrough Energy group is spending, that I’m part of the solution.”

According to Yahoo News, some environmental activists have called for private jets to be banned. Private jets are the biggest transportation polluters when measured per passenger mile. Bill Gates owns four private jets.

There’s a lot to unpack in the statement Gates made.

When Gates refers to Climeworks and “direct air capture,” he is describing a new company that offers a potentially quack solution to the carbon scare campaign underway.

In January, CNBC reported that Swiss company Climeworks claimed to have to have successfully vacuumed carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and put it into the ground, where natural processes will turn it into stone. They charge by the ton of carbon removed.

Big Tech bankrolled this experiment even before it showed results. “Over the last couple of years, Microsoft, Stripe and Shopify have all bought future carbon removal services from Climeworks in a bid to help kick-start the nascent industry,” CNBC wrote.

Gates also referred to one of his own investment firms as a justification for his personal extravagance. Breakthrough Energy Ventures recently invested $12 million to reduce methane-generating cow burps and flatulence in Australia.

As stupid as these gestures sound, there is a disturbing aspect to them.

Big Tech is colluding to invent a whole new unnecessary industry they will control and profit from. They fantasize they will be able to impose the doubtful goals and standards of this new enterprise onto every other productive industry on the planet. Gas stoves are just their latest target.

Gates has had other uncomfortable moments lately. People want answers about his relationship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. We want to know why Gates is buying up farm land. We question why he is mixed up in pandemic research.

With the elitist attitude Gates openly shows, where he presumptuously asserts the rich are more deserving of perks than the common man, he has not earned any trust about his motives. And there’s no excuse for his double standards.

To answer Gates’ rhetorical question: If he really believes in man-made climate change, yes, he should stay home, in addition to spending money on carbon-curing boondoggles. Lead by example.

Instead, we are treated to a massively hypocritical display as one of the world’s loudest voices prattling on about a climate-change emergency jaunts around in wasteful private jets.

Perhaps “hypocrite” is too kind a word for Gates.

