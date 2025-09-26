Share
Commentary

Video: Serena Williams Gripes Decorative Cotton Plant Makes Her Uncomfortable - She's Worth $350 Million

 By Johnathan Jones  September 26, 2025 at 7:31am
Share

Serena Williams, one of the wealthiest athletes on the planet, decided Thursday to make a social media fuss about a plant in a hotel hallway.

The tennis star posted a video on her Instagram Stories showing a cotton plant in a vase at what appeared to be a New York City hotel.

“Alright, everyone. How do we feel about cotton as decoration?” Williams asked her 18.2 million followers.

“Personally, for me, it doesn’t feel great,” she added.

In a follow-up story, Williams held a piece of the cotton she had pulled from the arrangement.

She then commented that the cotton “feels like nail polish remover cotton.”

Her motive was pretty obvious.

Do you feel sorry for Williams that the cotton made her feel uncomfortable?

She wanted to connect herself to oppression and slavery and probably sought to get someone in trouble, but it backfired.

Instagram’s Stories feature does not allow direct comments, but people who saw the posts found ways to call her out.

On a separate post, one critic fired back, “When cotton triggers you but you’re A-OK with Nike’s sweatshop practices.”

Another person wrote, “This is how screwed up our world is when you’re worrying about a cotton plant in a lobby of a hotel.”

Yet another user asked the obvious question: “Do you not wear cotton, have cotton socks, cotton balls in your home. Give me a break. I think they’re beautiful. It’s Fall.”

Related:
Hillary Clinton Accuses White Christian Men of 'Doing Such Damage' to the United States

People also called her out on X:

The truth is that Williams’ outrage was as performative as it was absurd.

She wears cotton. She sleeps on cotton. She dries off with cotton. She uses cotton on her nails.

Yet she feigns discomfort at seeing it in a vase at a hotel.

Even worse, she positioned herself near the suffering of actual victims of slavery by implying her feelings of offense were valid — as if she had been personally wronged.

Today, there are millions of people enslaved worldwide, but Williams, while sitting atop a fortune estimated at $350 million, chose to posture about a hotel decoration.

Her tantrum does nothing to help those who are truly oppressed.

It simply furthers division in a country already dealing with inflamed tensions.

This isn’t 2017. It isn’t a culture fight over Hobby Lobby fall decor, and Williams isn’t some struggling underdog.

She’s a global celebrity who was born in 1981, grew up in California, and is complaining about a plant that has been used worldwide to make common goods for millennia.

She was never a slave, her parents weren’t slaves, and she is probably farther removed from slavery than many people living globally today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Video: Serena Williams Gripes Decorative Cotton Plant Makes Her Uncomfortable - She's Worth $350 Million
Watch: NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Repeatedly Booed in Her Own State as Ryder Cup Event Turns Awkward
19-Year-Old Charged with Making 'Terroristic Threat' Against Charlie Kirk Vigil
Megyn Kelly Puts College Leftist in His Place After He Claims Trump Caused Charlie Kirk's Death
'Poetic Justice': Matt Shaw Destroys the Mets After Broadcaster Slammed Him for Attending Charlie Kirk's Memorial
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation