Video: Shock as MSNBC Anchor Collapses on Red Carpet After WH Correspondents' Dinner

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle surprised onlookers when she fell to the floor during an after-party following the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington on Saturday.

The annual WHCA event was attended by President Joe Biden and other politicians along with numerous members of the establishment media.

Ruhle, who hosts MSNBC’s 11 p.m. ET show “The 11th Hour,” was at the dinner and also attended an after-party at the home of the French ambassador in D.C., TMZ reported.



Video obtained by the outlet and shared online shows the 47-year-old taking photos with a number of other women.

One of them was identified as fellow MSNBC anchor Symone Sanders-Townsend.

At one point, as Ruhle posed for photos, she lost her footing and ended up on her back.

The MSNBC host lay there for a moment before springing back up. While she seemed unsteady on her feet, Ruhle appeared to be uninjured.

TMZ reported Ruhle fell around 1 a.m. local time.

“D.C. was lit Saturday night at an after-party following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and apparently so were some of the correspondents!!!” the outlet said, using a slang word for someone who is intoxicated.

The anchor is known for pushing anti-conservative narratives in her commentary on “The 11th Hour,” and also for her fixation on former President Donald Trump.

How could Donald Trump do this! 🤣 — Matt Bashore (@disneywithmattb) April 30, 2023

She took the role after Brian Williams left the show at the end of 2021.

In recent years, the WHCA dinner has been increasingly hostile to conservatives. Those who have emceed the event have disproportionately targeted conservatives and Republican lawmakers.

Former President Barack Obama’s jokes about then-private citizen Trump at the dinner in 2011 have been credited with his decision to launch a successful campaign for president four years later.

Roger Stone told PBS in 2016, just before Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, that the dinner absolutely played a role.

“I think that is the night he resolves to run for president,” Stone said.

He added, “I think that he is kind of motivated by it: ‘Maybe I’ll just run. Maybe I’ll show them all.’”

During his four years in office, Trump skipped the event each year.

