Commentary

Video Shows Al Sharpton Forced to Shut Down Border Press Conference When Protesters Descend: 'Get Out of Texas'

 By Kipp Jones  September 24, 2021 at 9:52am
Hecklers at the southern border shut down a speech by race hustler and MSNBC host the Rev. Al Sharpton on Thursday near Del Rio, Texas, amid the Biden administration’s ongoing border crisis.

Illegal border crossers, mostly of Haitian descent, have gathered under and around the temporarily closed international bridge linking the U.S. and Mexico in recent weeks. Images from earlier this week showed how quickly crowds had swelled:

Sharpton inserted himself into the picture around lunchtime on Thursday, and he attempted to deliver some remarks. The stunt didn’t go well for him.

“Why are you stoking racism where it doesn’t exist?” one reported protester shouted at Sharpton. “Nobody wants to hear your racist nonsense in Del Rio!”

“We don’t want your racism in Texas, get out of here!” another person yelled. One shouted, “Get out of Texas!”

The yelling became so intense Sharpton ended his remarks and refused to talk to any reporters, KABB-TV reported.

While some migrants have reportedly been flown out of the country, and others allegedly set loose, there remain several thousand people huddled under makeshift shelters, according to KABB. The situation there is dangerous, unsanitary and a point of embarrassment for the country — which at this point doesn’t need any more shenanigans.

The one thing the Del Rio area didn’t need was Sharpton. Texans who live in the area are already forced every day to live in a community that has been turned upside down by President Joe Biden.

Sharpton’s visit was obviously not required, but Texans were asked to tolerate it anyway. They didn’t oblige him.

Sharpton had announced his border visit on Facebook on Thursday morning and said he and others would pray with migrants.

“A delegation of us are leaving Dallas FT. Worth in route to Del Rio, Texas where we will tour the encampment of Haitian refugees and pray with them,” he wrote.

Predictably, Sharpton was always coming to town to fan the flames of racial division. Sharpton on Twitter later commented on his visit, and mentioned those who heckled him. He proved them right when he inferred they were motivated by race.

He also attacked Border Patrol agents for being “brutal.”

Right now, the southern border is the epicenter of a humanitarian and national security crisis. To say that politics have played a role in what people who live in and near Del Rio are dealing with is an understatement.

Those people are victims of the politics of the Democratic Party. Not many of them were in the mood on Thursday to be castigated by Sharpton and his brand of racial politics.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




