Video Shows Apache Attack Helicopter Light Up Sky Over US Embassy in Iraq

A U.S. Apache attack helicopter could be seen flying over the American embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday evening firing flares as a show of force to protesters below.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced earlier in the day that the U.S. is sending additional forces to protect the embassy after Iranian-backed protesters broke through the facility’s main entrance gate.

“We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens, military personnel and diplomats in country, and to ensure our right of self-defense,” he wrote. “We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy.”

We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens, military personnel and diplomats in country, and to ensure our right of self-defense. We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy. — Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) December 31, 2019

“As in all countries, we rely on host nation forces to assist in the protection of our personnel in country, & we call on the Gov’t of Iraq to fulfill its international responsibilities to do so. The US continues to support the Iraqi people & a free, sovereign, & prosperous Iraq,” Esper added.

An Apache attack helicopter flew over the embassy firing flares, lighting up the sky.

VIDEO: AH-64 Apaches protect @USEmbBaghdad. 🚁“We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens…and to ensure our right of self-defense. We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy.”~@EsperDoD 🇺🇸🇮🇶 pic.twitter.com/amABHBAOcL — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) December 31, 2019

The Washington Post reported, “American guards inside the embassy fired tear gas to keep the militia supporters at bay. U.S. troops could be seen nearby and on rooftops, their weapons drawn, but they did not open fire.”

U.S. diplomats took refuge in a safe room in the compound during the attack.

Iraqi security forces later intervened, erecting a steel barrier at the smashed embassy compound gate and dispersing most of the protestors.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, President Donald Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the protests.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will,” the president wrote. “Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

U.S. airstrikes on Sunday targeted five Kataib Hezbollah-controlled facilities in Iraq and Syria, according to Fox News.

U.S. officials said the militia was responsible for rocket attacks Friday near Kirkuk in northern Iraq that killed a U.S. defense contractor and wounded four U.S. troops and two members of the Iraqi Security Forces.

Marine Corps Times reported a detachment of 100 Marines was sent to the Baghdad embassy to bolster the facility’s defenses.

The Marines are part of “Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces Crisis Response — Central Command, which was created after the 2012 attack on the diplomatic post in Benghazi, Libya, that resulted in the death of four Americans,” according to the news outlet.

The Marines deployed from Kuwait.

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he fully supports the Trump administration’s response to the Baghdad embassy attack, tweeting there will be “no Benghazis on [Trump’s] watch.”

“Very proud of President @realDonaldTrump acting decisively in the face of threats to our embassy in Baghdad. He has put the world on notice – there will be no Benghazis on his watch,” Graham tweeted.

Very proud of President @realDonaldTrump acting decisively in the face of threats to our embassy in Baghdad. He has put the world on notice – there will be no Benghazis on his watch. (1/4) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 31, 2019

Conservative commentator Carmine Sabia also commended the commander in chief, tweeting, “President @RealDonaldTrump is sending Apache helicopters and 100 Marines to the American Embassy in Baghdad because that is what leaders do. That is how you avoid Benghazi.”

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee, praised the president’s actions.

.@realDonaldTrump deserves credit for responding decisively to the Iran proxy attack of our embassy in Iraq. Very solid work. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 31, 2019

He tweeted that Trump “deserves credit for responding decisively to the Iran proxy attack of our embassy in Iraq. Very solid work.”

