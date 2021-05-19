A horrifying scene unfolded at an Augusta, Georgia, Little Caesar’s pizza restaurant late Monday afternoon.

A black woman, who has been identified as Brittany Kennedy, 25, approached a white woman, Emily Broadwater, 22, who was dining with her young child, pulled the chair out from under her and began beating her, according to an account of the attack provided by police and reported by Fox News.

At one point during the attack, the victim’s child appeared to approach her mother and try to help her. A voice can be heard in videos of the attack saying, “Move the baby. Move the baby!”

In the video below, the woman identified by police as Kennedy is shown punching her victim repeatedly in the face.

The woman then grabbed the victim by her hair and dragged her out of the restaurant. Finally, she threw the victim onto the pavement and stomped on her face — twice.

And mercifully, it ended.

Broadwater stood up and cried out for her daughter. Her face was covered in blood by the end of the ordeal.

It was amazing to me that no one tried to help the victim — except, of course, her little girl.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic imagery.

@AsianPatDixon @censoreddottv@HeWasntJogging Look at all the bleeps stand around and do NOTHING.

This animal deserves to be in a cage the rest of her pathetic life.

WJBF-TV reported that Broadwater “was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face. She was treated at the scene, but refused to go to the hospital in an ambulance.”

Kennedy allegedly left the scene in a car, as apparently no one attempted to go after her.

She was wanted on battery charges, police said Tuesday. Below is an image of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s “wanted poster” for Kennedy:

Unconfirmed reports have alleged that Kennedy and Broadwater knew each other, that Broadwater was allegedly dating the father of her child and that Kennedy was not happy about it. The Western Journal was unable to independently verify this information, and it would be premature to jump to conclusions regarding the motives behind what we saw on the video.

Regardless of the situation, there are better ways to settle differences.

Finally, I should point out the most remarkable aspect of this story is the conspicuous absence of any references to race — or more specifically, the absence of claims that the attack was racially motivated — in most of the establishment media coverage.

If a white woman had brutally beaten a black woman and dragged her out of a restaurant by her hair and stomped on her face, she’d have to answer to Al Sharpton — possibly to all of Black Lives Matter, an organization we have seen wholly supported by most of the establishment media.

But such is life in the United States in 2021. The white woman had it coming — her ancestors probably owned slaves. (At least, that’s what the American left might make of the situation.)

We’ll see what happens to Kennedy. My guess is not much.

Little Caesar’s restaurant issued a statement following the incident, according to Fox News, which read, “The safety of our crew members and customers is the most important thing to us. In any case where a customer or employee is in danger, we advise our crew members to call the police immediately.”

Maybe the restaurant’s management should advise their crew members to come to the aid of a customer who’s being brutally beaten rather than opening the door for the attacker to pull her victim outside by her hair.

