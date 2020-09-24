Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Video Shows BLM Protesters Segregating by Race and Gender

×
By Johnathan Jones
Published September 23, 2020 at 5:39pm
P Share Print

Protests broke out in Louisville, Kentucky, Wednesday after no murder charges were announced following a grand jury investigation into the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

But based on video footage from reporter Brendan Gutenschwager, who appears to be on the ground in Louisville, some demonstrators seem to be segregating themselves along racial and gender lines.

A video tweeted by Gutenschwager shows Black Lives Matter protestors ordered by a man with a megaphone to allow preference for black women to protest out in front of white and male demonstrators.

TRENDING: Pelosi Reveals Legislation Aimed at Limiting Trump's Presidential Powers

The video showed the man ordering into a megaphone, “Listen, no one is to cross in front of the black women. No one.”

“Everybody keep a steady pace, no one crosses in front of the black women,” the man added.

Gutenschwager reported that the protesters were segregated by race and gender, with black women in the front, followed by black men.

Others protesting were reportedly required to stay in the back.

Do you agree with the grand jury's decision to indict Hankison?

Taylor, 26, was a black woman who was killed in Louisville by a police officer during the service of a no-knock warrant after her residence was suspected of being used for drug activity on March 13.

Shots were fired, injuring an officer, and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove returned fire. FBI ballistics analysis showed Cosgrove fired the shot that killed Taylor.

Officer Brett Hankison discharged his weapon 10 times, The Washington Post reported, and was indicted on three charges of wanton endangerment Wednesday.

The officer was fired from the department in June.

The charges Wednesday fell short of what demonstrators sought for the officers.

RELATED: Kentucky AG Exposes 4 Lies the Left Sold About Breonna Taylor's Death

The situation in downtown Louisville began heating up immediately after the grand jury decided not to recommend murder charges.

 

The National Guard has been activated in the city.

The city began bracing for violence this week as the grand jury decision was awaited.

The LMPD issued an emergency declaration on Monday and began putting up vehicle barricades around downtown Louisville, according to The Hill.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Louisville Chaos Sees 2 Police Officers Shot, Over 100 People Arrested
Video Shows BLM Protesters Segregating by Race and Gender
Murkowski Appears To Backtrack on Decision Not To Vote for SCOTUS Nominee
Gun-Toting Granny Stops Would-Be Burglar in His Tracks
Pelosi Reveals Legislation Aimed at Limiting Trump's Presidential Powers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×