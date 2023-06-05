Video Shows Bud Light on Shelves at Gas Station - And It's the Last Thing the Company Wants to See

Buc-ee’s is stocking Bud Light.

That’s about all the growing Texas-centered legend that is part convenience store and part travelers’ theme park is doing with the damaged beer brand.

The store certainly isn’t selling much of it.

On Friday, Joey Mannarino tweeted a video showing Bud Light product languishing at a Buc-ee’s in Georgia. And bad news for Bud Light parent Anheuser-Busch InBev — that tweet has gone viral.

Mannarino, self-described as a political strategist, Italian-American and former co-host of “YourVoice America” — and whose pronouns are “Shut/Up” — shared a video of cooler shelves practically groaning under loads of unsold Bud Light.

Panning to different parts of the cooler, he showed other brands apparently doing a brisk business, by contrast.

WARNING: The following video contains very crude language that some viewers will find offensive.

The beer section of @BucceesUSA truly tells you everything you need to know about how Bud Light is doing. They just can’t get it off the shelf! 😂 pic.twitter.com/3wZAdqfRjb — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) June 2, 2023

If wholesalers won’t take the beer back, maybe Buc-ee’s will have to pour it down the drains of those impeccably clean bathrooms the chain is known for.

Go woke, go broke.

The Bud Light boycott — stemming from its partnership with transgender social media figure Dylan Mulvaney — and a similar one at Target are generating lots of commentary only a week into the month I’m thinking of calling “Cometh Before a Fall.”

One of my intellectual heroes, classicist, historian, commentator and farmer Victor Davis Hanson, says we got to the current place of craziness because regular folks have been asleep.

“Traditionalists often feel they have no time for politics,” Hanson wrote in his syndicated column last week. “They prefer to focus on their families, jobs, communities, and churches. Until recently they shunned organized boycotts.”

Most people, he said, have little idea of the meanings and social pathologies of letters such as ESG (equity, sustainability, governance of corporations), DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) and the ongoing alphabet expansion of what we at Western Journal are just going to limit to LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender).

“So conservatives often slept through the woke revolution,” Hanson said.

“Yet suddenly they realize that their apathy allowed the country to descend into something the nation’s founders never imagined or intended, something antithetical to what most knew as America just a couple of decades ago,” he wrote.

“So conservatives are awakening from their slumber,” Hanson continued. “And they are discovering that they too can boycott and agitate — and roar.”

The backlash is bringing some results.

Anheuser Busch InBev shares have dropped from $65.90 to $54.18 over the past month — about 18 percent. And JPMorgan predicts the company’s annual earnings will fall 26 percent because of the boycott, according to Newsweek.

Target’s stock has taken a similar hit over its promotion of transgender items and products linked to Satan advocacy.

What’s going on now is generating a lot of commentary.

Adjacent to a story on the viral aspects of Mannarino’s Buc-ee’s tweet, Newsweek ran a video with ominous music about the “furor that reflects anti-transgender sentiment that has been growing across the U.S.”

Furor. Ya think?

That furor stems from overall spit-in-the-face actions against those increasingly being known as the “normies,” those traditionalists referred to by Hanson who want to mind their own business and not have transgender types twerking in the children’s section of the library, or homosexuals insisting that all must bow to and accept their sin.

Wait a minute. Am I engaged in hatefulness?

No, reality as defined by nature and nature’s God.

And individuals involved in this must take the steps so many have: “repentance toward God and of faith in our Lord Jesus Christ” (Acts 20:21).

Sorry — it won’t be pride on the other side of those steps, but there will be delightful humility, along with joy, peace and a limitless sense of belonging and forgiveness.

God says to give it a try: “Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good! Blessed is the man who takes refuge in him!” (Psalms 34:8).

It’s better than the fall that follows pride.

