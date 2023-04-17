An unconfirmed viral video is making the rounds on social media — and piling onto the already beleaguered city of Chicago.

For the unaware, Chicago was engulfed in chaos over the weekend, with a social media-driven “Teen Takeover” challenge erupting into riots downtown.

What was supposed to be a simple protest and demonstration quickly devolved into riots. Per Deadline, those riots left two people shot, 15 people arrested, and had an untold drain on already-limited police resources.

The videos that initially began making the rounds on social media depicted utter chaos:

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

🚨#BREAKING: Chaotic Scene Unfolds in Downtown Chicago as Teenagers Vandalize Cars and Gunfire Erupts 📌#Chicago | #Illinois ⁰

There is currently a significant police response taking place in downtown Chicago due to a large group of teenagers causing chaos. They have been… pic.twitter.com/n7xhBpsTKs — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 16, 2023

A view of what’s happening in downtown #Chicago tonight pic.twitter.com/7nD1dHQtjK — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) April 16, 2023

‘Teen Takeover’ terrorizes Chicago as hundreds of teenagers destroy property, attack tourists pic.twitter.com/miXKjELZTP — Anny (@anny25717503) April 16, 2023

A more recent video, purporting to be from the same chaotic weekend, shows a much more harrowing and terrifying video:

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video clip disturbing.

Warning: Disturbing video. This footage is included in a sort of “mix tape” of social media posts floating purporting to be from the “large group” incident in the Loop on Saturday night. The woman is being attacked in the doorway of 129 North Wabash. #Chicago pic.twitter.com/1WugjCMfMT — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) April 17, 2023

Posted by local news outlet CWB Chicago, the video showed a white woman outside of an apartment. Before she could enter it, however, an unhinged mob envelops her as she, quite literally, disappeared from view amid a sea of humanity.

You can hear onlookers howling, cheering and egging on the violence in the background.

CWB Chicago was able to confirm that the above video took place in Chicago (in the area known as the Loop, which is where the “Teen Takeover” occurred) but was not able to confirm the video was specifically from the weekend.

The outlet did note that the video began circulating this weekend as part of a “mixtape” video montage showcasing the “Teen Takeover.”

Of note, CBS News reported about an eerily similar situation (a woman victimized by a mob) in the same area (the Loop) but was from 2021.

For the Windy City, it’s almost immaterial whether or not that clip is actually from this weekend.

Will the incoming Chicago mayor be able to handle the violence problem? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (1 Votes) No: 98% (51 Votes)

The confirmed facts remain that a woman was figuratively devoured by a mob, and that attack happened in Chicago.

Chicago had become such a crime-ridden city that Lori Lightfoot — a card-carrying Democrat — was voted out of a deep blue office in February due to her soft-on-crime stances.

Neither Lightfoot nor mayor-elect Brandon Johnson have taken questions from the media regarding the violence captured on video, per CWB Chicago.

Johnson did release a statement largely forgiving the rioters:

“In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend,” Johnson said. “It is unacceptable and has no place in our city.

“However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.