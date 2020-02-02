SECTIONS
News
Print

Video Shows Chuck Schumer Chiding Kamala Harris for Impeachment Behavior

×
By Morgan Brantley
Published February 2, 2020 at 11:30am
Print

Prior to a news conference regarding President Donald Trump’s impeachment on Friday, Sen. Kamala Harris was caught on camera goofing around on stage in front of reporters.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer quickly rebuked her actions.

The reporter in the video was about to ask a question, but paused when she was interrupted.

Once Harris stopped laughing, the reporter started over with her question.

TRENDING: Pelosi Defies Senate's Authority, Says Even if Senate Votes To Acquit, Trump Won't Actually Be Acquitted

The video quickly got the attention of many viewers who saw it as an opportunity to poke fun at Harris — a former contender for the Democratic presidential nomination — and the Democratic Party itself.

RELATED: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Caught on Camera Remaining Seated for Super Bowl National Anthem

The Daily Wire reported that this wasn’t the first time Harris has been caught acting goofy during a time of seriousness on camera.

Two weeks ago, after Harris was sworn in as a juror in the Senate impeachment trial, she was caught with a very cheerful smile on her face before her interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt in regards to the seriousness of the trial.

Harris’ facial expression changed to appear somber as soon as the cameras started rolling.

“This is a solemn, serious moment,” Harris said during the interview.

Do Harris' actions prove that Democrats don't really view impeachment as seriously as they're pretending?

“These are the most serious charges ever brought in the history of our country against a president. The moment we just experienced is, I think, highlighting the importance of doing impartial justice and taking seriously the importance of listening to the evidence and the importance of receiving evidence, both in terms of witnesses and in terms of documents.

“Because the American people and the Constitution of the United States, and in honor of the Constitution of the United States, require that we demand all evidence so that we can follow the facts and the evidence where they lead.”

Hunt asked Harris if she thought the Senate would run a fair trial.

“If the United States cannot conduct a fair trial, then we can talk about the beginning of the end to our democracy and our system of justice,” Harris answered.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Morgan Brantley
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.







Video Shows Chuck Schumer Chiding Kamala Harris for Impeachment Behavior
PETA Whines About Axed Super Bowl Ad Featuring Anthem-Kneeling Bald Eagle
Elizabeth Warren Attacks Christian Schools for Following Biblical Sexual Morality
Conservative Judge in Liberal County Has His Game Plan and He's Not Worried: 'I'm Outnumbered'
Military Vet Collapses on 'Antiques Roadshow' When He Learns the Value of His Watch
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×