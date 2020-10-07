Video Shows CNN Reporter Attacked by Raccoon Outside White House

A CNN reporter was trying to deliver news from the White House lawn when a raccoon decided to make a special appearance.

Behind-the-scenes video footage of CNN senior Washington correspondent Joe Johns fending off the raccoon moments before he appeared on CNN’s “New Day” went viral on social media Wednesday.

“Get!” he yelled before throwing what looked like a work bag at the animal to try and scare it off.

“Frickin’ raccoons, man. God, again! This is the second time!”

He added, “It always comes around right around when I’m going to go on TV.”

TRENDING: Undecided Focus Group Found Kamala Harris 'Abrasive and Condescending' During Debate

“New Day” host Alisyn Camerota praised Johns for being a “consummate professional” in the “nutty news cycle.”

This is what a consummate professional @joejohnscnn is. Seconds before his @NewDay live shot, he fends off a raccoon attack! Just another day in the nutty news cycle. #behindthescenes #whitehouseraccoon #wildlife pic.twitter.com/p13w3QICiD — Alisyn Camerota (@AlisynCamerota) October 7, 2020

Johns replied to Camerota’s tweet, saying that one of the raccoons “slipped into a WH guard shack last night” and that the creatures are “unafraid of people at this stage.”

Gulf Coast broadcast personality Kenny Webster said, “These raccoons are obviously Republicans.”

CNN reporter @joejohnscnn attacked by raccoons at the White House. These raccoons are obviously Republicans. pic.twitter.com/So3blEkjoC — Kenny Webster (@KenWebsterII) October 7, 2020

This is not the first time that news crews have had to fend off raccoons on the White House lawn.

CBS News’ Paula Reid tweeted that a raccoon “attacked multiple news crews” on Sept. 28, allegedly grabbing a photographer’s pant leg.

RELATED: Trump Calls Kamala Harris a 'Monster' in His Debate Response: 'Everything She Said Is a Lie'

Strong Pawnee vibes at White House this morning as a raccoon attacked multiple news crews on North Lawn. 🦝 allegedly grabbed pant leg of a photographer & then a corespondent before being fended off. (WH 🦝🦝 🦝 pictured here in more peaceful times.) pic.twitter.com/o5VbTUHxBR — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) September 28, 2020

The White House has reportedly reached out to the U.S. General Services Administration to deal with the aggressive creatures.

Images from both instances went viral on social media, with jokes being made at the expense of the reporters and the president.

The Trash Pandas mistook @CNN for garbage. Completely understandable. — Director Haspell 💎 (@GinaHaspell1) October 7, 2020

We need a distraction! We’ve used up all of our distractions. [low, ominous] Release the raccoons. https://t.co/Mwdf3tJVeq — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 28, 2020

White House communications director Alyssa Farah suggested that perhaps raccoons should be added to the rotation of White House pool reporters.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.