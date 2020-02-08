SECTIONS
Video Shows High School Basketball Coach Viciously Assaulted by His Own Players: Police

By Jack Davis
Published February 8, 2020 at 8:51am
Four New Jersey high school basketball players have been suspended by their high school in connection with an assault on a coach that took place Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. outside Malcolm X. Shabazz High School in Newark, according to WABC.

Video shows an adult, identified as the junior varsity coach, being assaulted after the team returned from a game in Livingston.

The incident began with one individual jumping the coach and — with the help of two others — throwing him to the ground.

After that, those three and another student gathered around to kick, stomp and punch the coach.

The assault ended when a man in a black coat arrived to disperse the players.

Officials said the coach declined medical attention.

WARNING: The video below contains scenes of violence and vulgar language that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. 

Should the susupects in this case be tried as adults?

“Those found to have participated in this senseless act of violence will face criminal charges,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said, according to NJ.com.

He described what took place as an aggravated assault.

“Our detectives are investigating this incident to identify and to appropriately charge those individuals involved,” Ambrose said.

“Because high school students are typically juveniles, the names of the suspects will not be released.”

Citing sources it did not name, WABC reported the coach tried to stop the players from harassing a student, so he became their target instead.

Many on social media said the students deserve hard punishment:

“I spoke to the superintendent, principal, coaches and team,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said.

“The actions of these students will not be tolerated, and they don’t represent the majority of the school. The school and team have many great kids, who go on to college and do great things, and we’re proud of them. We support the superintendent and principal and will do whatever we can to make the rest of the year successful,” he added.

One student was unhappy with the negative attention now focused on the school because of the incident.

“It’s kind of embarrassing,” Nashawn Holmes told WABC. “We should be getting seen for better things like our community, our teams.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







