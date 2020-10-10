Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Video Shows Joe Biden Taking Off His Mask To Cough Right Into His Hand

×
By Jack Davis
Published October 10, 2020 at 8:44am
P Share Print

In what many Americans saw as an example of “do what I say and not what I do,” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden flouted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules Friday when he needed to cough in public.

Biden, who has expressed support for a national mask mandate, appeared in Las Vegas at a campaign event Friday. During the event, he had to cough.

As shown on a viral video clip, Biden lowered the mask he was wearing and coughed into his hand.

Biden then used the hand into which he had just coughed to put his mask back in place:

TRENDING: Pompeo Drops Clinton Bombshell: 'We’ve Got the Emails, We’re Getting Them Out'

Biden’s action went against CDC hygiene guidelines.

“Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow,” the CDC’s website reads.

The candidate’s actions provoked commentary on Twitter:

RELATED: Bombshell Report: Comey Had It in Writing That Hillary Was Behind Trump-Russia Smear

This was not the first time that Biden, who has made wearing a mask and following CDC guidelines in lockstep a centerpiece of his campaign, has decided he can be an exception to the rules.

In March, during his debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Biden coughed at the start of the debate and put his hand to his face as he did so.

Biden also flouted the guidelines in a virtual CNN interview, and was gently reminded by CNN’s Jake Tapper to do better next time.

Is Joe Biden a hypocrite?

“You know, you’re supposed to cough into your elbow,” Tapper said. “I learned that, actually, covering your White House.”

“Actually, that’s true,” Biden replied. “But fortunately, I’m alone in my home, but that’s OK. I agree, you’re right.”

“It’s kinda just old school to do it with your hand. Do it into your elbow. You’re supposed to do it,” Tapper persisted.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







California Unable To Find Link Between Opening Schools and Increased COVID Transmission
President Trump Picks Up Another Nomination for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Scorches Dems for Destroying Inner Cities: 'Nothing but Calamity, Poverty, and Trouble'
Philly Gov't Will Take Columbus Day Off Despite Vote To Remove Statue of the Explorer
Pro-Cop Demonstrator Shot and Killed at Denver Rally, Police Investigating as a Homicide
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×