It’s weird how a drug President Donald Trump is taking at the direction of his doctor is making the left so crazy.

The president touted the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a promising medication in the fight against COVID-19 back in March and recently announced he has been taking the drug as a preventative measure following his doctor’s advice.

Of course, because Trump said it, the establishment media pounced, and with the recent revelation, they have moved on to completely losing their minds.

The co-hosts of Fox News’ “The Five” discussed the media’s hysteria Tuesday in a segment that began with clips of liberals such as CNN hosts Chris Cuomo (more on him later) and Don Lemon and ABC’s “The View” co-host Joy Behar all expressing their unqualified opinion about the risks of the president’s medication regimen.

“The Five” co-hosts Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters bantered about the media’s overreaction when they endorse marijuana use, Botox injections, diet pills and other remedies.

“When did the liberal media get so uptight about drugs all of a sudden?” Watters asked.

Gutfeld eventually turned to Juan Williams, formerly of NPR and resident liberal co-host, to ask him why it is so controversial for the president to take the calculated risk of ingesting a drug that shows promising results, even if experts are still debating it.

“If you do what you recommended, a cost-benefit analysis, this is all risk, no benefit,” Williams said.

“Why do I say that? Because, guess what? That is exactly what the FDA said on April 24,” he said. “It said that they were worried about the side effects and there was no proven benefit from taking this drug.”

“The Veterans Administration said the same thing–” Williams began before Gutfeld jumped in with an epic fact check.

“That was discredited,” Gutfeld pointed out and proceeded to roll footage of Veterans Administration Secretary Robert Wilkie talking about the study.

Stating that he wanted to “clear up something that the media has not reported accurately,” Wilkie explained that it was not a study by the VA but rather a study by researchers who used VA numbers for their analysis. It did not take into account patient comorbidities or even bother to perform a clinical or peer review on the data.

“Department of Defense and VA have been using it for 65 years,” Wilkie said of hydroxychloroquine. “On any given day, VA uses 42,000 doses of this drug.”

When the clip finished, Gutfeld started to address co-host Dana Perino, but Williams protested.

“Hold on, I want to finish my point, Greg,” he said.

“You just got blown out of the water — you just got blown out of the water by the VA,” Gutfeld pointed out.

Williams went on to say the VA had “put on a dog and pony show,” but Gutfeld said he was just “spewing talking points.”

For some reason, Trump having hope in this medication, and now taking it himself, have flushed out the insanity of media liberals who are now openly ridiculing the president.

Forget that former NFL player Mark Campbell and Democratic Michigan state Rep. Karen Whitsett are among the many Americans who have publicly thanked the president for talking up the drug, which both credited with saving their lives.

The party that holds sacred the doctor-patient relationship when making decisions about whether to care for or let die a baby born alive after abortion suddenly has very much to say about what transpires between Trump and his doctor.

And about Chris Cuomo: Newly minted White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was not about to let him off the hook in a news briefing Wednesday.

After recounting what she called the “apoplectic” words of other media personalities, such as ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough and Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, McEnany homed in on the host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time.”

“You had Chris Cuomo saying, ‘The president knows that hydroxychloroquine is not supported by science. He knows it has been flagged by his own people and he’s using it,'” McEnany said.

“Well, Cuomo mocked the president for this,” she said.

“It turns out that Chris Cuomo took a less safe version of it called quinine, which the FDA removed from the market in 2006 because of its serious side effects, including death,” McEnany said, noting that the version Trump is taking is the FDA-approved drug.

“So, really interesting to have that criticism of the president,” she said.

The establishment media’s entire crusade against this drug can be summarized by the usual fake news trifecta: dishonesty, hypocrisy and partisan politics.

The American people are on to them, however, and Trump might just blow them all out of the water by being re-elected in November.

