It is no question that President Donald Trump has had our law enforcement’s back in the face of anti-police rhetoric from the radical left.

The extreme cynicism toward police officers peddled by the mainstream media, alongside movements like Black Lives Matter, and the incessant call for defunding the police have resulted in countless riots and violence against our communities and local police officers since May.

But Trump has emphasized time and time again the importance of law and order and supporting those enforcing the law who tirelessly and selflessly work to preserve order in our communities.

And it looks like the feeling is mutual.

I had the honor of closing out my career as a police officer by gifting my flat badge to @realDonaldTrump for his unwavering support of law enforcement throughout his presidency. @PressSec pic.twitter.com/16HCXlWcRG — joel (@votefreedom2020) October 20, 2020

TRENDING: While 'Happy Days' Cast Reunites for Biden, One Star Fights Back

On Tuesday, a self-identified police officer, who tweets under the name “Joel,” posted a Twitter video of himself giving Trump his police badge as a final gesture before his retirement.

The Twitter post did not include a date or location of the exchange, but the sentiment came through loud and clear.

“Can I give this to you? Can I give this to you, sir?” the man repeatedly asks, attempting to catch the president’s attention.

Do you think Trump deserved an honor like this? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (242 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

“I am retiring in 12 days. My last act as a police officer, sir, I want to give you this-“

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Trump interjects, clearly flattered by the gift.

The man continues: “On behalf of all the men and women that wear this badge that have your back because you have ours.”

Acknowledging the weight of this gesture, Trump points his “thanks.”

Trump then gestures to a member of his entourage to receive the badge.

RELATED: Joe Biden Has a Long History of Racially Charged Comments, Here Are 10 of the Worst

“Thank you, sir,” the man responds.

“That’s really nice,” Trump says in return, pumping his fist as he turns to board Air Force One.

Police agencies across the country have made a point to return their support of Trump with their public endorsements, such as we’ve seen from America’s largest police union: The National Fraternal Order of Police.

“I will never let you down!” Trump tweeted in response to the FOP’s Twitter post supporting the president’s re-election.

“The brave men & women of law enforcement have been attacked & ambushed across the country” the FOP tweet stated. “They want a strong leader that’ll #BackTheBlue. There hasn’t been a more outspoken supporter of the police than @realDonaldTrump[.]

“We need #FourMoreYears of America’s Law and Order President.”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, on the other hand, has offered law enforcement only weak support, attempting to appease radical left voters by “reimagining police,” yet unwilling to outright endorse defunding police.

But now is not the time to be wishy-washy about law and order.

We need to support those on the front lines who are willing to pacify the chaos in our streets instead of punishing them for their willingness to put their lives on the line to protect us. And we can do so by voting in a president who will continue to do the same.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.