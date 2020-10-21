It is no question that President Donald Trump has had our law enforcement’s back in the face of anti-police rhetoric from the radical left.
The extreme cynicism toward police officers peddled by the mainstream media, alongside movements like Black Lives Matter, and the incessant call for defunding the police have resulted in countless riots and violence against our communities and local police officers since May.
But Trump has emphasized time and time again the importance of law and order and supporting those enforcing the law who tirelessly and selflessly work to preserve order in our communities.
Advertisement - story continues below
And it looks like the feeling is mutual.
I had the honor of closing out my career as a police officer by gifting my flat badge to @realDonaldTrump for his unwavering support of law enforcement throughout his presidency. @PressSec pic.twitter.com/16HCXlWcRG
— joel (@votefreedom2020) October 20, 2020
TRENDING: While 'Happy Days' Cast Reunites for Biden, One Star Fights Back
On Tuesday, a self-identified police officer, who tweets under the name “Joel,” posted a Twitter video of himself giving Trump his police badge as a final gesture before his retirement.
Advertisement - story continues below
The Twitter post did not include a date or location of the exchange, but the sentiment came through loud and clear.
“Can I give this to you? Can I give this to you, sir?” the man repeatedly asks, attempting to catch the president’s attention.
“I am retiring in 12 days. My last act as a police officer, sir, I want to give you this-“
“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Trump interjects, clearly flattered by the gift.
The man continues: “On behalf of all the men and women that wear this badge that have your back because you have ours.”
Advertisement - story continues below
Acknowledging the weight of this gesture, Trump points his “thanks.”
Trump then gestures to a member of his entourage to receive the badge.
“Thank you, sir,” the man responds.
“That’s really nice,” Trump says in return, pumping his fist as he turns to board Air Force One.
Advertisement - story continues below
Police agencies across the country have made a point to return their support of Trump with their public endorsements, such as we’ve seen from America’s largest police union: The National Fraternal Order of Police.
“I will never let you down!” Trump tweeted in response to the FOP’s Twitter post supporting the president’s re-election.
“The brave men & women of law enforcement have been attacked & ambushed across the country” the FOP tweet stated. “They want a strong leader that’ll #BackTheBlue. There hasn’t been a more outspoken supporter of the police than @realDonaldTrump[.]
“We need #FourMoreYears of America’s Law and Order President.”
Advertisement - story continues below
I will never let you down! #MAGA https://t.co/22qkatrJb2
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, on the other hand, has offered law enforcement only weak support, attempting to appease radical left voters by “reimagining police,” yet unwilling to outright endorse defunding police.
But now is not the time to be wishy-washy about law and order.
Advertisement - story continues below
We need to support those on the front lines who are willing to pacify the chaos in our streets instead of punishing them for their willingness to put their lives on the line to protect us. And we can do so by voting in a president who will continue to do the same.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.