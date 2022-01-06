Share
Commentary

Video Shows the Moment US Missile System Obliterates Iranian 'Suicide Drones' Targeting US Base

 By Cameron Arcand  January 6, 2022 at 3:21pm
Share

Although America’s adversaries would like to believe that their prowess compares to the might of the U.S. military, they are usually sorely mistaken.

Case in point: Two Iranian “suicide drones” that targeted the United States’ Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq were quickly shot down on Monday, Reuters reported.

A clip from the BBC showed the dramatic moment the drones were obliterated by a Centurion counter-rocket, artillery, mortar defense system.

Trending:
Judge Considers Tossing Ghislaine Maxwell's Guilty Verdict and Re-Doing Trial After Juror Blunder Is Discovered

The C-RAM system is able to detect targets and contains an M61A1 20mm Gatling-style gun capable of firing 4,500 rounds per minute, Interesting Engineering reported.

The failed attempt from Iran to attack the base was the second within 24 hours, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Iran wanted to cause a stir as a retaliatory measure against the United States on the two-year anniversary of the assassination of a top Iranian general, Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, on Jan. 3, 2020, at the Baghdad International Airport.

The motives were abundantly clear to the point that the drones from the first attack had “Leader’s revenge” and “Soleimani’s revenge” written on them, according to the BBC.

The killing of Soleimani was ordered by then-President Donald Trump, who said in an address the next day that “the United States military successfully executed a flawless precision strike that killed the No. 1 terrorist anywhere in the world.”

“Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump said.

He noted that Soleimani’s Quds Force had “targeted, injured and murdered hundreds of American civilians and servicemen” and said, “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”

Related:
Iran Raises Statue to Slain Butcher Soleimani But When Dawn Breaks, It's Been Changed Completely

Notably, the Pentagon did not blame Iran publicly for the botched attacks on Monday but speculated that they likely came from a militia supported by the Islamic republic.

“These kinds of attacks are very much in keeping with the kinds of attacks we’ve seen from Iran-backed militias in Iraq and in Syria, and so obviously our working level assumption is that such groups were responsible for these, but I don’t want to speculate beyond that,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told Voice of America.

“Clearly, our men and women remain in harm’s way, and we have to take that threat very seriously. We always have the right of self-defense,” he added.

It goes without saying that these latest military measures show that Iran continues to pose a threat to the United States and its allies in the region.

Thankfully, the U.S. seems to have superior technology that is able to counteract Iran’s temper tantrums.

Even though the Biden administration did not order the killing of Solemani, it now has the task of dealing with a regime that is capable of wreaking havoc in the Middle East.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Phoenix
Languages Spoken
English




Video Shows the Moment US Missile System Obliterates Iranian 'Suicide Drones' Targeting US Base
New York DA to Drop Set of Charges Against Andrew Cuomo After Monday Meeting
Biden's Midnight Flights of Illegal Immigrants Now Landing in New Territory: Reports
Hillary Clinton Savages Joe Biden, Issues Multiple Humiliating Insults
Governor Kristi Noem Weighs in on Biden's Big COVID Announcement, Tells Him What Comes Next
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!