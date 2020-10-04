In a gesture that combined a Trump-sized “thank you” to his loyal supporters and a defiant gesture to his carping critics, President Donald Trump on Sunday waved to his fans outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center from the back of an SUV as he slowly cruised past the throngs praying for him.

Trump wore a mask. Those with him in the vehicle also wore masks, video showed.

That’s Trump driving by his supporters outside Walter Reed military hospital. pic.twitter.com/eqA0RGkr6A — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) October 4, 2020

Trump drives by the press and supporters outside Walter Reed hospital. pic.twitter.com/3phtKthqTH — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) October 4, 2020

White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump returned to the hospital after his “short, last-minute ride to wave to his supporters,” according to USA Today.

Trump had earlier tweeted his thanks to the many supporters to have been rallying and praying since Trump’s arrival at Walter Reed on Friday, the same day he and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

I really appreciate all of the fans and supporters outside of the hospital. The fact is, they really love our Country and are seeing how we are MAKING IT GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020

Earlier Sunday, Dr. Sean Conley said Trump could return to the White House as early as Monday.

On Sunday evening, Trump released a short video on Twitter in which he hinted he was about to make a “little surprise visit” to his supporters outside.

“It’s been a very interesting journey, I learned a lot about COVID,” Trump said in the video.

“I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s-read-the-book school. And I get it, and I understand it,” he said.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Trump supporters close 5th Ave. in NYC support to sick president https://t.co/Z6vSLP1MWy — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 4, 2020

BREAKING: Trump debunks mainstream media narrative by visiting supporters outside of hospital https://t.co/KjSFHjQ9aJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 4, 2020

Although Trump’s fans were thrilled at his venture outside the hospital, critics howled.

Jonathan Reiner, professor of Medicine and Surgery at George Washington University, said Secret Service members were put at risk.

“By taking a joy ride outside Walter Reed the president is placing his Secret Service detail at grave risk,” he said, according to USA Today.

“In the hospital when we go into close contact with a COVID patient we dress in full PPE: Gown, gloves, N95, eye protection, hat.

“This is the height of irresponsibility.”

On Sunday morning, CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta also had criticisms to share, focusing on Conley’s comments concerning Trump being on oxygen and the overall upbeat nature of Conley’s remarks.

He told CNN’s Jake Tapper that Conley was being “purposefully misleading” and later added, “Well you know I’d have to say that they are hiding things, Jake. I mean, I hate to say it.”

