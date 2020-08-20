A retired New York Police Department sergeant was beaten unconscious in an attack that was caught on camera last week.

The New York Post reported that the Aug. 11 attack occurred in Manhattan.

In the video, which was shared by the Post, two young men are seen standing near a building while the man identified as the retired sergeant interacts with one of the men.

The young man then appeared to throw something at the retiree. The Post reported it was a bottle.

The former cop charged at the man, and the two sparred briefly.

The incident ended when the younger man mercilessly beat the former NYPD sergeant as he lay incapacitated on the sidewalk.

The attack only ended when the attacker had thrown so many punches that the retired sergeant no longer could defend himself.

The attacker and his accomplice then took something from the officer before leaving the scene.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

The retired cop, who was not identified, was struck more than a dozen times.

The Post reported the incident occurred outside a deli in the Garment District on West 39th Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues.

The man suspected of throwing the punches has been identified by police as 20-year-old Masterjadin Roman.

A police source told The Post that the two young men stole the retired NYPD sergeant’s cellphone and headphones before leaving the scene.

The New York Daily News reported Roman lives in a nearby homeless shelter, and the attack occurred when the retired detective, who was described as being 56 years old, asked him to stop panhandling in front of the deli.

Police arrested Roman on Aug. 13 in the attack and said they found a machete in his possession during his arrest. He was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon and given a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date, the Daily News reported.

The attack occurred as crime in New York City has skyrocketed amid a wave of lawlessness that first coincided with demonstrations related to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

WLNY-TV reported that on Tuesday alone, nine people were shot in five separate shootings in the city, according to police.

