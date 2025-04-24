Share
News

Video Shows Shark Swimming in Between Children Before Attack - Snorkeler Declared Dead: Graphic Content Warning

 By Ole Braatelien  April 24, 2025 at 11:13am
Share

Disturbing footage showed a bloody shark attack in northern Israel on Monday.

The incident happened near the city of Hadera, off a beach where sharks are known to frequent and visitors are not allowed to swim, according to The Jerusalem Post.

On Tuesday, recovery teams identified the remains of Barak Tzach, 40, a married father of four from Petah Tikva, Israel.

According to reports, Tzach was the man being attacked in the video.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find disturbing.

Tzach’s wife, Sarit, posted a statement on social media Wednesday addressing rumors about the attack.

“On the day of his death, Barak arrived at the beach after a day of work, as he often did. He entered the sea equipped with a snorkel, mask, fins, and a GoPro camera – without anything else, and certainly not with fish or bait, contrary to rumors,” Tzach wrote.

“I was told that he swam alongside a shark and later moved slightly away in a more open direction. He filmed the sharks from a distance but didn’t touch or feed them. When they started to get too close to him, he used the GoPro’s stick to gently push them away,” she wrote.

Sarit said her husband was swimming back to shore when he was attacked.

The area is often populated with dusky sharks and the endangered sandbar shark, making the beach a hot spot for visitors, according to the Associated Press.

The sharks are drawn to the warm water from the nearby Orot Rabin power plant, according to Ynet News, an Israeli media outlet.

Swimming is banned at the beach, but that doesn’t stop visitors from going in the water.

Related:
Senate Confirms Mike Huckabee in 53-46 Vote

Just before the Monday attack and on the same beach, reportedly, videos on social media showed a shark swimming near and between children.

Shark attacks are rare in Israel.

The Monday attack was Israel’s fourth in 80 years, according to Ynet News.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Dem Gov. Hobbs is Using Disabled Americans as Negotiation Leverage: AZ GOP
Rancher Sees His Dog Leading Strange Boy, Days Later the Faithful Hound Is Being Showered with Gifts
Fears of New US Serial Killer After Eighth Death in String of Peaceful Towns
Living Colossal Squid Recorded in Its Habitat for First Time in History
University's Mascot Train Involved in Fatal Crash on US Road
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation