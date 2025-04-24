Disturbing footage showed a bloody shark attack in northern Israel on Monday.

The incident happened near the city of Hadera, off a beach where sharks are known to frequent and visitors are not allowed to swim, according to The Jerusalem Post.

On Tuesday, recovery teams identified the remains of Barak Tzach, 40, a married father of four from Petah Tikva, Israel.

According to reports, Tzach was the man being attacked in the video.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find disturbing.

WARNING: GRAPHIC

SHARKS attack Israeli off Hadera on Mediterranean coast

Victim’s body was found only after extensive search pic.twitter.com/4k38tpkUc3 — Uncensored News (@Uncensorednewsw) April 21, 2025

Tzach’s wife, Sarit, posted a statement on social media Wednesday addressing rumors about the attack.

“On the day of his death, Barak arrived at the beach after a day of work, as he often did. He entered the sea equipped with a snorkel, mask, fins, and a GoPro camera – without anything else, and certainly not with fish or bait, contrary to rumors,” Tzach wrote.

“I was told that he swam alongside a shark and later moved slightly away in a more open direction. He filmed the sharks from a distance but didn’t touch or feed them. When they started to get too close to him, he used the GoPro’s stick to gently push them away,” she wrote.

Sarit said her husband was swimming back to shore when he was attacked.

The area is often populated with dusky sharks and the endangered sandbar shark, making the beach a hot spot for visitors, according to the Associated Press.

The sharks are drawn to the warm water from the nearby Orot Rabin power plant, according to Ynet News, an Israeli media outlet.

Swimming is banned at the beach, but that doesn’t stop visitors from going in the water.

Just before the Monday attack and on the same beach, reportedly, videos on social media showed a shark swimming near and between children.

The shark in Hadera was filmed passing between children in Israel without anyone taking any action just moments before the attack happened. https://t.co/RNwhoXuQdM pic.twitter.com/mvXMLLVEHq — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) April 21, 2025

⚡️BREAKING: A shark attack was reported off Olga Beach in Hadera, Israel, with initial reports of one Israeli dead. Footage shows the shark moments before the attack, as swimmers were observing it and attempting to pet it. pic.twitter.com/TshesumwW2 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) April 21, 2025

Shark attacks are rare in Israel.

The Monday attack was Israel’s fourth in 80 years, according to Ynet News.

