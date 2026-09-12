Video Puts US Military Power on Full Display, Shows Total Missile-Strike Destruction of Iran Tankers

The United States military struck three Iranian oil tankers in a blow to the regime’s efforts to bypass American sanctions.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces disabled three Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) oil tankers Saturday, according to a CENTCOM press release. The strikes follow IRGC forces’ launching ballistic missiles at an American aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer on patrol.

CENTCOM did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours,” CENTCOM’s commander, Admiral Brad Cooper, states in the press release.

“We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet.”

The three IRGC oil tankers were identified as the M/T Downey near Kharg Island, M/T Stark 1 near the Iranian city of Jask, and M/T Kylo in the Gulf of Oman.

They were part of a “multibillion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies,” according to the press release.

The strikes also came a day after the U.S. Department of the Treasury placed sanctions on a Turkish bank for allegedly providing Iran’s shadow network banking access amid Operation Economic Outcast.

“Financial institutions continue to find out the hard way that we are serious about Operation Economic Outcast,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated in a Friday press release.

“While we hope no more banks will need to be sanctioned, that ultimately depends on how quickly the international community comes to its senses and ceases support of the murderous Iranian regime. We know who you are, we know where you are, and we will continue to take action together with our allies and partners until we have buried the head of the Iranian snake.”

No U.S. personnel were harmed as the two U.S. Navy ships evaded the IRGC’s “unprovoked” attacks, according to CENTCOM.

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