Video Shows Woman Plummet as Sidewalk Collapses Beneath Her

A Brazilian woman suffered injuries after the sidewalk collapsed beneath her from a loose drain cover Sunday afternoon.

Juliana Schiel, 21, was taking her dog on a walk in Cuiaba, Brazil, when she suddenly plummeted into a hole in the sidewalk, suffering several injuries, according to footage posted to Facebook by local outlet Olhar Direto.

Footage shows her dog frantic after she disappears into the hole, and nearby citizens rush over to help Schiel.

The video shows a woman stopping a vehicle passing by to help Schiel.

The bystanders worked together and helped bring her to safety.

Schiel remained in the hole only for a few minutes, and she “remained conscious during the ordeal and even managed to call her mother for help,” the New York Post reported.

The woman suffered injuries such as broken teeth, jaw injuries, and cuts to her lip and chin, and was taken to the hospital after being rescued, according to the Post.

After the incident, the Cuiaba Department of Infrastructure and Public Works released a statement saying, “to ensure the safety of pedestrians and drivers, the area will be properly signposted on Monday (May 18) afternoon,” according to Need To Know.

“Between 2025 and 2026, around 500 manhole covers have already been replaced or reinstalled by the municipality, most of them due to structural damage and breakage,” the statement added.

Schiel received stitches for her chin and mouth and is now only eating soft and cold foods as she recovers, Need To Know reported.

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