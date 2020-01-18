SECTIONS
Video Shows Yellow Wiggle Greg Page Go into Cardiac Arrest on Stage During Benefit Concert

By Kayla Kunkel
Published January 18, 2020 at 9:41am
A founding member of the beloved children’s musical group The Wiggles went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on stage while performing in Sydney on Friday.

Greg Page, who was the original Yellow Wiggle, retired in 2006 due to health issues, according to the BBC.

But Page and the other members from the original 1991 crew came together this week for a pair of concerts benefiting those affected by the Australian bushfires.

The musical group was scheduled for two, adult-only performances, with all of the proceeds going to Australian Red Cross and the NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service.

Page performed on stage for an hour and a half before he stumbled off stage, as seen below:

Following the show, the official Wiggles Twitter account updated fans on Page’s health.

“At the end of the show this evening there was a medical incident off stage involving Greg Page,” the statement said.

“Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment. We will provide more information as it comes to hand.”

A few hours later, The Wiggles confirmed that Page had gone into cardiac arrest, but they assured fans he received proper medical treatment and was recovering.

On Saturday, the group affirmed its update and included a photo of Page in high spirits.

“We’ve visited Greg this morning & he wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes,” The Wiggles wrote on Twitter. “He’s so grateful for the messages of love & support from⁣ around the world.

“Greg’s main concern was that the show tonight should go on.⁣ Let’s do it for Greg whilst raising much needed funds.”

Page’s wishes came true; the show will go on.

The Wiggles shared updated times for the show Saturday and wrote, “Emma Wiggle, Simon Wiggle and a few Wiggly friends and musicians will all be jumping in while Greg recovers, to make sure this is a great show.”

