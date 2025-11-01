Video: The Spectacular Moment Jasmine Crockett Attacks Trump's IQ and Makes Ignorant 3rd Grade English Mistake in Same Sentence

Rep. Jasmine Crockett may not be the dumbest person in all of government, but she certainly plays it on TV.

Sure, the incendiary, fact-challenged Texas Democrat gasbag (or “firebrand,” as the media charitably likes to put it) isn’t actually a moron. She’s a prep school-educated lawyer who knows, at least, how to get attention. Good attention, bad attention — what does it matter in the attention economy, anyhow? We know who she is, right?

The problem is that, if you play as stupid, you can’t call people dumb while acting dumber in the process. Which, you won’t be surprised to learn, is exactly what Crockett did during an appearance on CNN, where she attempted to mock Donald Trump’s IQ while apparently forgetting third-grade English.

In case you missed it, the incident was occasioned by a remark by President Trump after his annual exams at Walter Reed Medical Center, quipping that he’d taken an “IQ test” there and that he didn’t think either Crockett or another “firebrand”-branded representative, New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, could beat him.

“They have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. AOC is low IQ. You give her an IQ test, have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed,'” the president said. “Those are very hard. They’re really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they’re cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump.”

“Let Jasmine [Crockett] go against Trump. I don’t think Jasmine– The first couple questions are easy: a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn’t come close to answering any of those questions.”

Trump: AOC is low IQ. If you give her an IQ test, have her pass like the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed. Those are very hard… They’re really aptitude tests, in a certain way, but they’re cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump. The first couple of… pic.twitter.com/CQQSjtoDDt — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2025

Trump, obviously, isn’t talking about an actual IQ test but a cognitive test. In case you’ve missed the last 10 years of American political life, this is how Trump trolls, love it or leave it. You’re better off not taking the bait, else you get stuck with a moniker like “Little Marco” or “Low-Energy Jeb.”

Somewhere before we hit third grade, we’re taught some version of the maxim that those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Appearing on CNN Monday after the dig, Crockett apparently tried to prove she’d gone through neither third-grade social studies or English.

Host Kaitlan Collins asked Crockett was “your reaction” to that clip was. Bait taken.

“Listen, I’m waiting on a reporter, and maybe it’ll be you, Kaitlan, that finally ask him: What is his IQ?” Crockett said. “Because he is constantly talking about — he doesn’t even know what a low IQ is. He don’t even know which scores are low. And I can guarantee you that whatever score, if he’s taken one, anytime recently, I’m sure that his qualifies as low.”

At which point she, one, acknowledged that this “low IQ” person had managed to get himself into the Oval Office while neither Crockett nor AOC seems headed there soon, at least if their party establishment has anything to do about it and, two, proved she either does not know, or pretends not to to know, the basic rules of the language which she speaks.

“I wish people would look at the fact that you have a president of the United States who consistently [sic] is obsessing over two women of color that are members of the House. You are the president. You have a lot more power than we do,” she said.

“But obviously, you consistently feel threatened. And that is why we have seen the attacks on black women in general from this administration. I don’t know what black woman hurt him in his past, honey, but it is really taking him through it [sic, I think].”

REP. CROCKETT: “What is Trump’s IQ? He don’t even know what a low IQ is.” “You have a President who consistently obsessing over 2 women of color.” “That is why we have seen the attacks on black women.” “I don’t know what black woman hurt him, honey.” pic.twitter.com/6Z0P0gXbAr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 29, 2025

Yes, yes, I get it: Crockett is trying to prove she’s a woman of the people by talking in what was once called “Ebonics” and is now known as AAVE, or “African-American Vernacular English.” This still isn’t helpful for her cause.

But don’t ask a mayonnaise-white conservative like myself, ask a black liberal, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who explained the issue succinctly here:

🚨NEW: Stephen A. Smith on Jasmine Crockett: “This educated, brilliant black woman representing over 750,000 people is engaging in verbiage and rhetoric for the streets! And that’s fine when you in the streets!” “How many of you are able to think that for a second that you able… pic.twitter.com/oJeMO0vyee — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 14, 2025

“This educated, brilliant black woman representing over 750,000 people is engaging in verbiage and rhetoric for the streets! And that’s fine when you in the streets,” he said during a viral rant last month.

“How many of y’all bring the streets to the table when you at the negotiating table trying to get a deal done? How many of you are able to think that for a second that you able to bring street verbiage to Capitol Hill and that’s going work for you? You literally have Republicans telling the networks, ‘Please, please, please put her front and center on camera.'”

“Why would they do that?” Smith said. “Because they know it wins for them.”

Now, aside from the extremely hyperbolic adjective “brilliant” (acting dumber than you really are does not mean you’re Thomas Jefferson in disguise), Smith gets it spot-on here. Yeah, please keep talking, Jasmine. Just don’t actually start talking like yourself — an educated woman with a juris doctor who passed the bar exam and got elected to Congress — but like the character you’ve created.

And yes, there are genuinely dumb people who get elected to the House (remember when Rep. Hank Johnson thought the island of Guam might tip over due to too many American troops on it?), but at least they come by it honestly. Crockett has pulled a reverse Jesse Ventura: First she got elected to office, then she became a professional wrestling persona, one who acts as if grammar-school English is an unsolvable mystery to her.

If this is your brand and it works in the attention economy, fine. But if you continue to use it as the president needles you about an IQ test competition, surprise: You’ve already lost! Not only that, but you may be the biggest disgrace the Democratic Party has running in Congress right now. Given the stakes in that competition, that’s saying something.

