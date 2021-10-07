Share
A masked Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaks during an election rally in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 4, 2020. (David Goldman / AP)

Video: Squad Member Admits She Only Masks Up When GOP Cameras Are Around

 By Kipp Jones  October 7, 2021 at 9:11am
During a moment caught on camera this week, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan admitted that her decision to wear a mask after being vaccinated against COVID is nothing more than political theatre.

Tell us something we didn’t know about the people in power. We’ve seen high-profile Democrats flout their own recommendations since before vaccines were available.

Still, why would someone such as Tlaib go through all the trouble of making herself uncomfortable by wearing a mask all day, despite the fact that she doesn’t believe it will affect her health positively? It’s because a Republican with a camera might be watching, she said. It’s because it’s all political.

The “Squad” member was at an outdoor event in Detroit on Monday with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge when she encountered a maskless man, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

The man told Tlaib he was concerned that he might be scolded by her for being “the one unmasked guy” in sight.

How did Tlaib respond? She spilled the beans, telling him that her own decision to mask up was to avoid being spotted without wearing a mask.

“Oh, no, oh, not you!” the congresswoman said.

“No, no, no. I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here.”



The man laughed, as did Tlaib. He quickly masked up and joined the spectacle.

Do you trust the country's public health experts to behave apolitically?

People who Democrats are attempting to reach with regard to masks, vaccines and social distancing would likely be more inclined to take all of this nonsense more seriously, if only the politicians who want to control their lives through supposed virus mitigation measures bothered to heed their own advice. They never seem to practice what they preach.

Of course, we’ve known for some time that this obsession with masks is a scam.

People like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and countless Democratic mayors and governors aren’t truly concerned about masking up to protect their health.

Even doctor Anthony Fauci has never appeared genuinely concerned with face coverings. The world’s largest proponent for mass last summer discarded his own face covering in order to sit down for a chat at a baseball game.

We’re supposed to trust our country’s leaders and “experts” to be honest and to behave in a manner which would build trust. But these people are all hypocrites who continue to push absurd mandates and disingenuous recommendations at every level of government, only to flout them later.

While children this week were in school with their faces covered — being denied fundamental dignity among their peers —, Tlaib was laughing. She laughed as she admitted that her mask is not worn to stop the spread of a virus.

The mask is worn only to avoid being seen without wearing it.

Conversation