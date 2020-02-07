Video Surfaces of Harvey Weinstein Thanking Michael Bloomberg Before Cracking Lewd Joke

Michael Bloomberg, as mayor of New York, honored Harvey Weinstein at a 2013 ceremony where the now-disgraced movie producer cracked sex jokes and praised the current 2020 Democratic presidential candidate for helping his movie production company after it fell on tough times, according to video that surfaced Friday.

“The reason Bob and I became fond of independent foreign films is because when we were 14-year-old boys and our hormones were raging, we saw an ad for the Mayfair movie theater … and it said ‘The 400 Blows,’ and we thought it was something else,” Weinstein said at the June 10, 2013, event at Gracie Mansion.

Bloomberg was honoring Weinstein and his brother, Bob, as part of a “Made in New York” campaign led by the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

Twitter personality Comfortably Smug published a snippet of the video on Friday in which Weinstein made the sex joke.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Harvey Weinstein thanking Mike Bloomberg for all the help before making some sex jokes on stage pic.twitter.com/cVnOg2j2oj — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 7, 2020

TRENDING: GOP Candidate to Antifa Punk Threatening Violence, 'Oh Try - You've Got the Very Wrong Guy'

The 67-year-old producer was charged on May 25, 2018, with raping two women in New York years earlier. He was charged on Jan. 7 with sexually assaulting an actress in Los Angeles on Feb. 17, 2013.

Weinstein is currently on trial in New York.

While allegations against Weinstein did not become public until 2017, rumors reportedly floated around celebrity and political circles about his misconduct with women.

The full version of the Bloomberg event, which has been on YouTube since 2013, also shows Weinstein thanking the 2020 presidential candidate for helping his movie company.

Weinstein expressed gratitude that Bloomberg “dropped a lot of things” in order to help his company after it fell on difficult financial times during the recession that began in 2009.

“We’ve had tremendous years, but about four-and-a-half years ago there was a bump in the road,” he said.

“I called our mayor, and I just said, ‘You know, things are a little topsy-turvy here at the company, you know, we’d be moving jobs to California and we don’t want to leave New York City.’ And the mayor, extremely busy as he was with so many more important things, dropped a lot of things and got it done for us.”

RELATED: DNC Drastically Changes Debate Rules, Bloomberg Likely the Biggest Beneficiary

“The mayor’s there in a big way. The mayor was there in a visual way,” Weinstein continued.

“And I don’t think Bob and I would be on this stage if the mayor wasn’t there for us, so thank you, mayor.”

The Bloomberg campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.