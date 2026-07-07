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A person is holding a red smoke bomb during an anti-fascist demonstration held to mark the 13th anniversary of the death in 2013 of activist Clement Meric in Paris, France, on June 6, 2026.
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A person is holding a red smoke bomb during an anti-fascist demonstration held to mark the 13th anniversary of the death in 2013 of activist Clement Meric in Paris, France, on June 6, 2026. (Bastien Ohier - Hans Lucas - AFP / Getty Images)

VIDEO: Suspected Antifa Surgical Strike Leaves Conservative Streamer's Wife, Bedroom Soaked in Chemical Irritant

 By Samuel Short  July 7, 2026 at 9:30am
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It is becoming undeniable that Antifa is a terrorist organization.

The best piece of evidence comes from the group’s attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, as June saw one Antifa cell receive a combined 450 years in prison for a Fourth of July 2025 attack on an Alvarado, Texas, location.

Now, one conservative streamer based out of Portland, Oregon, says they attacked him and his wife in their bedroom.

The streamer in question goes by the username Tommyboi4209. On Sunday, he posted footage of his bedroom to social media platform X showing his bed covered with a yellow chemical — which he identified as bear mace — and a broken window right behind where the couple was sleeping.

“Look at what they did,” he told viewers. “They broke our f***ing window and bear maced our bedroom, bear maced my wife at 3:00 in the f***ing morning.”

He added some context — which was not included in the video commentary — that the assailants also slashed his tires.

Tommy also believes the Seattle Police Department played a role in his address becoming known to the group.

“So antifa found out where we live already! Pretty sure it was Seattle pd that released it! Transtifa antifa domestic terrorists violently targeted and busted our bedroom window at 330 am this morning and bear maced me my wife and my dog and popped all our tires yet again all because they don’t want me exercising my first amendment rights and recording their violence and calls to violence against ICE agents and our President Donald Trump!” he wrote.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers may find offensive. 

He then approached the window, showing shards of broken glass.

Related:
How the 'Anti-Fascist' Antifa Movement Looks Startlingly Like Hitler's 'Storm Troopers'

“They threw a brick through our bedroom window and soaked us with mace. This is Antifa. This is what Antifa does.”

“This is what Antifa does when you don’t agree with them. They come to your house and destroy your s***.”

The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo reposted the footage after Tommy tagged him with the original video, writing, “Conservative Portland, Ore. live streamer @Tommy4Trump420 was the target of a suspected Antifa home attack where someone smashed into the bedroom while his wife was sleeping and sprayed what is believed to be bear mace all over inside.”

Although not every detail is known, a glance at this streamer’s X and account on YouTube makes an argument for why he would be a target — he’s a conservative making his viewers known publicly while living in deep-blue Portland.

On Sept. 22, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

But these are just empty words on paper if we do not arrest and charge anyone declaring to be a part of this group.

This is the mobilized left.

Remember where we get our designation between left and right — the French Revolution. The label was created to describe the movement lopping off heads with a guillotine.

Should these people get control in our nation, the reign of terror will only continue.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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