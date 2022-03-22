Gunfire crackled across the Rio Grande Valley last week in a border drama that left five drug cartel members killed by Mexican authorities.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted a video from the Texas Department of Public Safety that was taken from a helicopter patrolling the nation’s southern border.

“NEW: Video from @TxDPS shows a suspected cartel gunman aiming an AK-47 at their helicopter from MX as it was patrolling in Starr County, TX in the RGV on Wednesday,” Melugin said. “This is the same area where the cartel has shot at Border Patrol from across the river in recent months.”

NEW: Video from @TxDPS shows a suspected cartel gunman aiming an AK-47 at their helicopter from MX as it was patrolling in Starr County, TX in the RGV on Wednesday. This is the same area where the cartel has shot at Border Patrol from across the river in recent months. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/VSPIWyQ8o8 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 21, 2022

Although the video did not capture shots being fired, the evasive action taken by the pilot shows the danger the helicopter and its passengers faced.

Then came part two.

“After this incident, @TxDPS tells me they contacted the MX government, and the video shows the MX military responding,” Melugin said in a follow-up tweet. “They approached a suspected cartel compound in the area, a gunfight ensued, 5 suspected cartel killed, 4 arrested, several rifles & red car recovered.”

After this incident, @TxDPS tells me they contacted the MX government, and the video shows the MX military responding. They approached a suspected cartel compound in the area, a gunfight ensued, 5 suspected cartel killed, 4 arrested, several rifles & red car recovered. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 21, 2022

As noted by Fox News, gunmen in Mexico have fired at Americans in January and February.

In August, a Border Patrol agent driving on the American side of the border near El Paso, Texas, was targeted from across the border, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Despite having about 20 shots fired at him from roughly 150 yards away, the agent was not hurt, officials said.

Border Patrol agents where shot at from Mexico earlier this week. The #BidenBorderCrisis is an unmitigated disaster. I’m proud to stand with the heroes of Border Patrol that keep us safe. pic.twitter.com/ar2DhsSf7R — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 4, 2022

The Mexican region of Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas, has seen unrest since the recent arrest of alleged drug gang leader Juan Gerardo Treviño, known as “El Huevo,” according to CBS News.

As a result, the State Department authorized the departure of some families and personnel from the U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo.

U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo issues a warning this evening following gunfire heard in the city. https://t.co/lQpg0TkCNW pic.twitter.com/5ulK2CjSjW — 𝙙00𝙙 (@just_some_d00d) March 14, 2022

The order to leave followed shots being fired at the U.S. consulate building in Nuevo Laredo on Sunday night.

“As of March 15, the Department of State is not able to offer routine consular services from the U.S. Consulate General in Nuevo Laredo,” the State Department said in its announcement. “U.S. citizens wishing to depart Nuevo Laredo should monitor local news and announcements and only do so when considered safe during daylight hours.”

