Video: Swimming Prodigy Injures Himself While Celebrating Olympic Qualification, Screams in Agony

A moment of triumph ended in agony for a 17-year-old French swimmer.

Rafael Fente-Damers appeared to have made the French Olympic swimming team when he achieved a second-place finish Tuesday in the 100m freestyle final, according to the Telegraph.

But the celebration could be the end of his dreams of Olympic gold.

A video posted to X shows winner Maxime Grousset celebrating his Olympic trials victory while, behind him, Fente-Damers makes a huge splash to celebrate making the team.

Hello @FFLose ! Rafael Fente-Damers 🏊‍♂️, pépite de 18 ans, a composté son billet pour le 100 mètres nage libre aux JO (48″14 !), et par la même occasion… s’est déboité l’épaule. Oui oui. pic.twitter.com/Ux1feNMx51 — Ronan Caroff (@CaroffRonan) June 18, 2024

Fente-Damers showed the moment his celebration turned to pain as he clutched his left shoulder and began to scream at the pain.

Fente-Damers required help leaving the pool.

Although he appeared on the podium for the post-race awards, he wore a sling on his left arm during the ceremony.

The teen was taken to the hospital later, where, according to news reports Fente-Damers was “immediately taken care of by the emergency services” where he was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder and had “his shoulder put back in place.”

During the trials, Fente-Damers qualified for France’s 4x100m relay team.

“I hope it goes well for him because we’re waiting for him for the relay,” Grousset said, according to Reuters.

“He’s a bit crazy, that’s why he’s good. He’s not afraid of anything and I think he’s going to progress,” he said.

Fente-Damers announced earlier this year that he will be swimming for the University of Texas beginning in the fall.

The swimming events at the Paris Olympics begin July 27.

Injuries can take their toll on Olympic dreams.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink of the WNBA, a member of America’s 3×3 Olympic women’s basketball team, tore the ACL in her left knee while driving to the basket during a game against the Connecticut Sun, according to ESPN.

Brink, 22, is out for the season and will miss the Olympics, according to the New York Post.

