Video: TDS Sufferer Enraged by Inflatable Trump Costume Arrested After Violent Attack at 'No Kings' Rally

The tolerant left strikes again. One man committed the unforgivable sin of wearing an inflatable consume of President Donald Trump to a “No Kings” rally Saturday in Swampscott, Massachusetts, outside of Boston.

For his efforts, he was punched and kicked by an individual suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Fox News reported that Jonathan Silveira donned his Trump costume as he walked across King’s Beach that day.

His girlfriend, Angela Mazariegos, filmed the moment 36-year-old Michael Curll came up to him, allegedly kicking and tackling Silveira.

Silveira “wanted to get Trump out there and show he has support” during the rally, adding, “I love Donald Trump. Go Trump.”

A Boston man was charged for attacking a man wearing a Donald Trump inflatable costume at the Boston “No Kings” rally. Jonathan Silveira said he showed up holding an American flag to display his support for the President when suddenly, he was getting attacked from behind. pic.twitter.com/gwnc9ouBjD — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) October 21, 2025

Footage later posted to social media platform X shows Silveira walking along the boardwalk, carrying an American flag, when Curll comes up from behind him, allegedly assaulting him as Mazariegos kept filming and yelling for him to stop.

Curll was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He has pled not guilty with a hearing scheduled for December.

Will we see more serious violence from TDS sufferers in the near future? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (155 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Silveira later updated his Facebook followers, “My costume is ruined by a liberal lunatic.”

Curll clearly suffers from TDS. He flew into a blind rage, unable to handle any likeness of the 47th president.

These people will believe anything the Democrats and major media networks tell them. Accusations of fascism and monarchy are met with the upmost seriousness.

We are seeing how this narrative plays out.

Silveira did not appear to be antagonizing anyone.

He was just walking along when he was apparently blindsided.

Thankfully, Silveira won’t be deterred, stating his support for the president will be shown “unapologetically, even if others may not like it.”

The message from the left is clear from this footage and numerous other incidents: they will attack normal people for their beliefs.

They’ve lost the argument and have turned the page to a more radical chapter in their playbook.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.