Commentary

Video: Ted Cruz Rides Shotgun in 'People's Convoy' Truck, Thanks Every Person Standing for Freedom

 By Warner Todd Huston  March 13, 2022 at 8:50am
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz braved left-wing cancel culture by riding with the “People’s Convoy” near Washington, D.C., this week, becoming one of the few politicians to step up in support of the truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Cruz tweeted a video of his ride with the convoy on Thursday with a caption reading, “Thank you to every trucker who is standing up for freedom for every man, woman, and child in America!”

The senator also grabbed a mic and spoke to those gathered.

“What the men and women want here is for the government to leave you the hell alone,” he told the crowd.


Cruz happily posed for photos with members of the convoy.

Another national figure who has shown support for the truckers is Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson. Both Johnson and Cruz met with representatives of the truckers on Tuesday, according to The Washington Post.

The truckers are protesting against mandates forcing them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to ply their trade. They maintain that since they often spend their workdays alone in their trucks, vaccine mandates make little sense for them.

That isn’t even to mention how un-American it is for the government to think it has the power to tell citizens what sort of medical procedures they must endure as a condition for holding a job.

The protesters took precautions after witnessing the near-fascist reaction to a truckers’ convoy by government authorities in Canada.

To avoid President Joe Biden falsely using emergency powers to make mass arrests of peaceful protesters — as was seen in Canada last month — the People’s Convoy has not driven into D.C. itself. Instead, it has spent several days circling the Beltway area.

To underscore the fear that Biden would crack down on the protest, he called up 400 members of the National Guard a week ahead of the truckers’ arrival in Washington.

Leftists tout Americans’ freedom to protest government — as well they should. The People’s Convoy personifies the tradition of peaceful political protest.

Unlike the “protests” launched by liberals, however, it has not been accompanied by any violence, property damage or destruction. Unlike Black Lives Matter and other radical anti-American groups, without these truckers, America would be in serious trouble.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
