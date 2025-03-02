Video: Teen Squeals, Nearly Faints as He Faces Courtroom Justice Over Murder of 16-Year-Old

A 16-year-old charged with murdering another teenager squealed in a North Carolina court when the judge denied him bail.

On the night of Jan. 26, Sean Simpson was allegedly involved in the shooting of 16-year-old Zaquavious “Tank” Dawkins and the attempted shooting of one other boy in Gastonia, North Carolina.

The latter boy told police that he and Dawkins were walking when a black Tesla drove by, and a boy in the back right seat rolled the window down and yelled something, according to the Gaston Gazette.

The car passed a second time, opening fire on him and Dawkins as they ran.

Upon arrival, police saw Dawkins covered in blood and wounded in the right shoulder.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dawkins had been running an errand for his disabled mother when he was shot, according to WCCB-TV in North Carolina.

“He was sweet. He was kind. He would do anything for anybody. I mean, all you have to do is just say, ‘Tank, will you go do this? Yes, ma’am. Yes, sir,’” said Denise Wilson, Dawkins’ aunt.

Evidently, Simpson and Dawkins had gotten into a schoolyard fight the year before.

NEW: 16-year-old Sean Simpson, charged with m*rder, shrieks and collapses in court after a judge tells him his bond was denied. Satisfying. Simpson faces first-degree m*rder charges relating to the de*th of 16-year-old Zaquavious Dawkins. Prosecutors allege that Dawkins and a… pic.twitter.com/MLJdS3kA7k — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 31, 2025

In the moments leading up to the judge’s decision on Jan. 29, Simpson stood in the Gaston County courtroom wiping his eyes.

When the judge denied him bail, Simpson nearly collapsed before bailiffs caught him.

“I love you, mama. I love you, mama,” Simpson reportedly sobbed in court.

He was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Simpson will be charged as an adult under a new North Carolina law allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to be charged accordingly for certain crimes, according to Queen City News in North Carolina.

“This is what’s going to happen. You got to suffer the consequences,” Wilson said.

Dawkins’ funeral was held on Feb. 4. He was buried at Adams Chapel AME Zion Church Cemetery, which is in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

