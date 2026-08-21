Video: Teenage Girl Charged with Assault After Attacking Middle School Football Player During Game

One of the best tackles in a recent middle school football game led to charges being filed.

A 16-year-old Tennessee girl is facing charges after she ran onto the field and tackled a player on Tuesday night, according to WSMV-TV.

South Middle School was playing Cornersville Middle School at Franklin County High School, where South Middle plays home games.

South was up 35-0 and had just scored a touchdown and converted the extra point when players began to scuffle.

WATCH: Fan rushes field, tackles football player during Tennessee middle school game >>> https://t.co/x2IrHAm9h6 pic.twitter.com/kxvt0zc8pV — 48 News (@waff48) August 19, 2026

Referees threw penalty flags and separated the players, as both sides walked back toward their respective huddles.

At that point, the girl jumped a fence and tackled the South Middle player who had been scuffling.

The girl, who attends Marshall County Schools, decked the player a second time after he tried to get up, and then stood over him.

Put her on the defensive line because that tackle had zero hesitation. 💥 This 16-year-old high school sophomore from the away team decided she was the enforcer, sprinted onto the field, and leveled an 8th grader in Franklin County, TN. Big sister energy went rogue and

​leveled… pic.twitter.com/UEkxHD36MK — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) August 20, 2026

Adults came along to end the fighting. They also decided to end the game there and then.

The girl headed for the Cornersville sideline, where school resource officers met her.

She was allowed to go home with her parents, who were at the game with her.

On Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office charged the girl with assault and disorderly conduct.

Franklin County Schools have banned the girl for life from any of its properties.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association banned the girl – whose name was not released — from attending Cornersville Middle School athletic events for the next year.

Marshall County Director of Schools Justin Perry said his district will cooperate with the agencies investigating the incident.

“We are deeply disappointed by the incident and remain committed to player, staff, and fan safety and a high level of sportsmanship,” he said in a statement.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.