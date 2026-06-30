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Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico speaks at a rally at Rich's Houston on May 27, 2026, in Houston, Texas.
Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico speaks at a rally at Rich's Houston on May 27, 2026, in Houston, Texas. (Danielle Villasana / Getty Images)

VIDEO: Texas Dem Convention Speaker: We're All Trans, Tofu Eating Vegans Who Are Going to Hell - and the Crowd Explodes in Cheers Defending Talarico

 By Samantha Chang  June 30, 2026 at 6:38am
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Today’s Democrats have such warped, inverted value systems they think that declaring they’re all transgender, homosexual vegans who are “going to hell” is a flex.

Ben Flores — a leftist running for Texas Land Commissioner — defended Texas State Rep. James Talarico by saying Democrats should proudly proclaim that they are all gay, dysphoric heathens who are bound for eternal damnation.

“Next time they say that James is trans, we’re all trans! When they say James is a gay, tofu-eating vegan, we’re all gay, tofu-eating vegans,” Flores said Friday at the Texas Democratic Convention in Corpus Christi.

“And when they say James is going to hell, we’ll say, ‘We’re all going to hell!’” Flores gushed.

Talarico is currently running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican John Cornyn, who lost his primary race earlier this year.

Talarico has come under fire for his toxic support of child sex-change procedures and harebrained lionization of illegal aliens.

He has also made a series of wacky, subversive comments, including openly saying that he “hates Christianity,” that “God is non-binary,” and that Jesus Christ is a “radical feminist.”

Related:
Watch: Radical Leftist Scott Weiner Roasted - Deranged Pride Activists Encircle, Attack Him for Not Being Woke Enough

There has been some speculation that Talarico is vegan — a potential stumbling block for a candidate in Texas — but he is not.

That said, it’s comically absurd that Democrats believe their destructive support of mass illegal immigration, fetishization of transgenderism, and open disdain for Christianity is a winning platform.

Everything that today’s Democratic Party stands for ultimately leads to the economic destruction of the United States, the erosion of social cohesion, and the death of common sense.

So when a Democrat shows you who they are, believe them.

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Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




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