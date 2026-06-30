VIDEO: Texas Dem Convention Speaker: We're All Trans, Tofu Eating Vegans Who Are Going to Hell - and the Crowd Explodes in Cheers Defending Talarico

Today’s Democrats have such warped, inverted value systems they think that declaring they’re all transgender, homosexual vegans who are “going to hell” is a flex.

Ben Flores — a leftist running for Texas Land Commissioner — defended Texas State Rep. James Talarico by saying Democrats should proudly proclaim that they are all gay, dysphoric heathens who are bound for eternal damnation.

“Next time they say that James is trans, we’re all trans! When they say James is a gay, tofu-eating vegan, we’re all gay, tofu-eating vegans,” Flores said Friday at the Texas Democratic Convention in Corpus Christi.

“And when they say James is going to hell, we’ll say, ‘We’re all going to hell!’” Flores gushed.

Talarico is currently running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican John Cornyn, who lost his primary race earlier this year.

CRINGE Texas Dems have lost their minds defending James Talarico: “They say that James is trans, we’re all trans. When they say James is gay tofu eating vegan, we’re all gay tofu eating vegans! And when they say James is going to hell, we’ll say we’re all going to hell!” pic.twitter.com/BGcqc0ELPM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 27, 2026

Talarico has come under fire for his toxic support of child sex-change procedures and harebrained lionization of illegal aliens.

James Talarico claims his illegal immigrant students were more patriotic than American-born ones: “I taught a lot of undocumented students. Those students tended to be my most patriotic students.” This is apparently the message he’s going with to Texas parents. pic.twitter.com/jBWwv7P5F1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 20, 2026

He has also made a series of wacky, subversive comments, including openly saying that he “hates Christianity,” that “God is non-binary,” and that Jesus Christ is a “radical feminist.”

JAMES TALARICO: “Did they teach you in Sunday school that Jesus Christ himself was a radical feminist?” This is the Democrat nominee for Senate in Texas. pic.twitter.com/caVqHhxvoY — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) March 4, 2026

🚨 UNEARTHED In an interview with a self-described “TransQueer” activist theologian, Texas Democrat James Talarico says he “hates” Christianity: “I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity.” pic.twitter.com/wFEONx03CW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2026

There has been some speculation that Talarico is vegan — a potential stumbling block for a candidate in Texas — but he is not.

That said, it’s comically absurd that Democrats believe their destructive support of mass illegal immigration, fetishization of transgenderism, and open disdain for Christianity is a winning platform.

Everything that today’s Democratic Party stands for ultimately leads to the economic destruction of the United States, the erosion of social cohesion, and the death of common sense.

So when a Democrat shows you who they are, believe them.

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