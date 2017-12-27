Video: A Texas Grandma Stopped a Would-Be Jewelry Store Robber with Her Bare Hands

A Texas woman is being hailed as a hero after she reportedly sent a would-be armed robber packing as soon as he walked into a jewelry store last week.

According to KPRC, Judy Memmel made quick work of the man, who was captured on surveillance video with what appeared to be a firearm and a briefcase.

Memmel, a grandmother of five who has worked at Houston Jewelry for two decades, was one of three employees who opened the business on the morning of Dec. 19. The suspect had allegedly been lurking outside of the front door for as much as two hours before the shop opened for business.

Shortly after the doors were unlocked and the security system deactivated, the armed man reportedly walked in the door and immediately encountered Memmel.

“When he came up to the door and I looked at him, I said, ‘We’re not open,'” she said.

At that point, the man allegedly fired his gun three times into the store.

“I shoved him and said, ‘No! You’re not coming in!'”

The surveillance footage appears to back up Memmel’s harrowing account, though she kept her cool.

“I was mad and I wasn’t going to let him in,” she said.

Undeterred by the threat, she said her instinct kicked in and led her to use her bare hands to push the suspect outside, protecting herself and her colleagues.

“To me, that was the thing to do: give him a shove,” she recalled.

Another Houston Jewelry employee, Kathye Parker, was standing near Memmel at the front door and commended her quick action.

Parker, who is also a grandmother and has been employed by the store for five years, reacted to the threat by fleeing to another area of the store and attempting to call for help.

“I was determined to hit the panic button or at least call 911,” she said.

Following the potentially deadly disturbance, Parker said the gravity of the situation began to resonate.

“After it’s over with, you kind of get jelly legs because you realize it could have turned out a lot worse,” she said.

The Houston Chronicle spoke to Houston Jewelry owner Rex Solomon, who likewise sung his employee’s praises.

“She pushes him on the shoulders like a linebacker would do and pushes him out,” he said of Memmel’s response. “I mean, she’s grandma and a ballroom dancer, but she doesn’t take s—. She doesn’t do what she’s told no matter what, and she’s one of our best sales people.”

The suspect, described as a tall, black man, reportedly had a getaway car parked a short distance outside of the store.

Surveillance cameras caught what appeared to be his escape from scene with another individual in a older model Chevrolet Impala.

Houston police are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to contact the agency.

